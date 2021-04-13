Milton Middle School math educators Jenna Brand, Jeff Dye, Ashley Hughes and David Kroeze have been invited to present at the 29th Annual Model Schools Conference June 27- 30 in Nashville.
Hosted by the International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE), the conference attracts hundreds of districts across several nations. Designed as a forum, the conference invites representatives from the nation’s most rapidly improving schools, to share their innovative practices with the 6,000+ educators expected to attend this year.
The Milton team presented their application to the ICLE earlier this year. Titled “Practical Strategies for Amplifying Class Culture,” the team demonstrated how, by using data they collected through math scores and social-emotional learning surveys, their team was able to amplify virtual instruction to connect with students, build community, and engage and challenge students in order to keep them interested and invested in their lessons.
“We are proud to have our MMS math teachers represent our district and community at the Model School Conference,” praised Milton Middle School Principal Tara Czerwinski. “It is an accomplishment to be selected to present at a national conference and another example of the high quality educators we have in Milton.”
