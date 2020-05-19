Lake Mills High School held their annual scholarship awards program Sunday, May 17 a little differently this year, the winners were announced during a Facebook Live presentation. The winners were:
Anastacia Dressel, daughter of Sue White and Mark Dressel, was awarded $9,000 Academic Excellence Scholarship, $5,000 Richard E. and Jearnice A. DeVor Scholarship, $2,000 Rotary Scholarship, $400 Lyle and Becky Wallace Memorial Scholarship. She will attend Cornell University with a Major in Biochemistry.
Magen Polzin, daughter of Melissa and Jason Polzin, was awarded Academic Excellence Alternate Scholarship, $4,500 Clara E. Hein Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 Rotary Scholarship. She will attend UW-Madison with a major in Finance.
Henry Popowski, son of Jennifer and Paul Popowski was awarded Academic Excellence Alternate Scholarship, $1,500 Clinton B. Setz Academic Scholarship. He Will be attend UW-Madison with a major in Physics/Computer Science.
Grace Schopf, daughter of Val Neupert and Dan Schopf was awarded Academic Excellence Alternate Scholarship, $1,000 Roland “Doc” Liebenow, Scholarship, $1,200 Tyranena Ladies Club Scholarship, $21,000/yr. Carroll Trustee Scholarship, $2,000 Rotary Scholarship. She will be attending Carroll University with a major in Nursing.
Ellyn Werner, daughter of Stacy and Chad Werner was awarded Academic Excellence Alternate Scholarship, $500 LMEA Teaching Scholarship, $2,000 Mary Ellen Vinz Arts Alliance Scholarship, $1,000 Richard L. Bowers Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 Rotary Scholarship. She will be attending Viterbo University with a major in Music Education/Vocal Performance.
Camden Schultz is the son of Nancy Graff Schultz and Scott Schultz was awarded $25,000 Scott A. Ferguson Scholarship, $3,000 William Schmeisser Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 United Coop Scholarship, $1,000 Rotary Scholarship, $500 FFA Alumni Scholarship, $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Scholarship, $400 Scott E. Skalizky Memorial Scholarship. He will be attending UW-Madison with a major in Engineering Mechanics (Astronautics).
Lauren Cordy is the daughter of Beth and Shawn Cordy was awarded $10,000 Ferguson Family Scholarship, $1,000 Rotary Scholarship, $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Scholarship. She will be attending UW-LaCrosse with a major in Marketing.
Alexis Flick is the daughter of Sandy and Dennis Flick was awarded $500 LMEA Teaching Scholarship, $1,500 Mari E. Nahn Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 Friends of the LD Fargo Library Scholarship. She will be attending Columbia State Community College/Madison College with a major in Education.
Samuel Denzin, son of Elizabeth and Michael Denzin was awarded $25,000 Scott A. Ferguson Scholarship. He will be attending UW-Madison with a major in Electrical Engineering.
Virginia Klecker, daughter of Dawn and Troye Klecker was awarded $2,000 Robert G. Handeyside Scholarship, $750 LMMC Craig Quest Memorial Scholarship, $750 FFA Alumni Scholarship, $700 Watertown Agribusiness Scholarship, $1,500 ALCHA Scholarship. She will be attending Northern Kentucky University with a major in Nursing.
Helena Janczy, daughter of Amy and Joseph Janczy was awarded $1,000 Rotary Scholarship, $1,000 E. Jeffery Netzow Memorial Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Madison with a major in Political Science.
Sophia Lee, daughter of Ann and Steve Lee was awarded, $2,000 Rotary Scholarship, $3,000 Francis F. Carnes Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Stevens Point with a major in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Mia Kroll, daughter of Amy and Chris Kroll was awarded, $500 Lion’s Scholarship, $1,000 Watertown Regional Medical Center Health. She will be attending UW-Madison with a major in Biology.
Emma Wallace, daughter of Amy and Wayne Wallace was awarded $1,000 Nelson H. Falk Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Whitewater with a major in Social Work.
Lily Kussman, daughter of Jolene Hosey and Kirk Kussman was awarded $6,750 Technical Excellence Scholarship, $1,000 Rotary Scholarship, $500 Richard W. Tarnutzer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 Bradley J. Turner Scholarship - Fox Valley, $650 Sons of the American Legion, $500 FFA Alumni Scholarship. Will be attending Fox Valley Technical College with a major in Automotive Technology.
Jena Smith, daughter of Lori and Bill Smith was awarded $500 Lake Mills Light and Water Scholarship, $1,000/ 4 years, Fine Arts Scholarship - WI Lutheran, $17,000/4 years, Presidential Scholarship - WI Lutheran, $2,000 TASC Illuminate Scholarship. She will be attending WI Lutheran College with a major in Spanish.
Julia Dandoy, daughter of Jacalyn and William Dandoy was awarded $1,000 Rotary Scholarship. She will be attending UW-LaCrosse with a major in Communications.
Teagen Williams, daughter of Beth and Tom Williams was awarded $10,000 Ferguson Family Scholarship, $1,000 Rotary Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Madison with a major in Mechanical Engineering.
Jada Davis, daughter of Carrie Eggert and Joshua Davis was awarded $1,000 Nelson H. Falk Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Milwaukee with amajor in Art.
Paige Hoover, daughter of Jennifer and Jason Hoover was awarded $1,000 Kathryn Bukolt Dance Scholarship, $500 Pointer Promise Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Stevens Point with a major in dance.
Makaylah Legel, daughter of Kari and Craig Legel was awarded $1,000 Engsberg Family Scholarship, $1,000 Rotary Scholarship, $17,200/year Royal Merit Scholarship - Bethel, $300 Townline Mothers’ Club Scholarship, $3,000 Francis F. Carnes Scholarship. She will be attending Bethel University with a major in Nursing.
Hunter Buechel, son of Kari and Tom Buechel was awarded $500 Richard W. Tarnutzer Memorial Scholarship. He will be attending Michigan Tech with a major in Business.
Lily Davis, daughter of Jennifer and Danny Davis was awarded $15,000/yr. Chancellor’s Scholarship - Embry-Riddle, $5,000/yr. Women of Excellence Award - Embry-Riddle. She will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Arizona with a major in Forensic Science.
Tatum Riggleman, is the daughter of Sheila and Jeff Riggelman was awarded $500 Lake Mills Light and Water Scholarship, $15,000/yr. Chancellor’s Scholarship - Embry-Riddle, $5,000/yr. Women of Excellence - Embry-Riddle. She will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a major in Commercial Aviation.
Cecilia Jewell, daughter of Pamela and Craig Jewell was awarded $500 Greenwoods State Bank Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Milwaukee with a major in Film.
Olivia Dunkleberger, daughter of Stacie and Harold Dunkleberger was awarded $1,500 Clinton B. Setz Athletic Scholarship, $1,750 Carol F. “Bugs” Sanft Scholarship. She will be attending Carroll University, with a degree in Nursing.
Madalyn Miller-Nielsen, daughter of Sarah Miller, Jessica and Christopher Nielsen was awarded $1,000 United Coop Scholarship, $750 FFA Alumni Scholarship, $155 American Legion Auxiliary Post 305. She will be attending Fox Valley Technical College with a major in Animal Science.
Michael Herrington, son of Catherine and David Herrington, $3,000 Joshua Moehrke Memorial Scholarship. Will be attending UW-Whitewater with a major in Marketing.
Yadira Pineda Gallegos, daughter of Rosalva Gallegos and Cipriano Pineda was awarded $1,500 Marjorie M. Bradt Scholarship. She will be attending Madison College with a major in Architecture.
Mia Schroeder, daughter of Nicole and Brian Schroeder was awarded $1,000 Chris Stilling/Dolly Martin Memorial Scholarship, $500 FFA Alumni Scholarship, $300 Townline Mothers’ Club Scholarship, $700 Watertown Agribusiness Scholarship. She will be attedning UW-Platteville with a major in Ag Business.
Riley Zirbel is the son of Melissa and Adrian Zirbel was awarded $650 Sons of the American Legion. Unknown major at this time.
Erin Strauss, daughter of Tammy and Bruce Strauss was awarded $500 Compeer Scholarship, $500 Jefferson County Agribusiness Scholarship, $500 Wisconsin Farm Days Scholarship, $500 FFA Alumni Scholarship, $700 Watertown Agribusiness Scholarship, $400 Scott E. Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 WI Holstein Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Platteville with a major in Agribusiness.
Kevin Madderom, son of Jamisan Madderom was awarded $1,750 Carol F. “Bugs” Sanft Memorial Scholarship. He will be atttending UW-Whitewater with a major in Business Management.
Julie Howells, daughter of Sarah and Jeffrey Howells was awarded $500 Lake Mills High School Educator Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Stout with a major in Early Childhood Education.
Rebecca Berry, daughter of Lisa and Thomas Berry was awarded $10,000 Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Stout with a major in Entertainment Design.
Emily Strauss, daughter of Tammy and Bruce Strauss was awarded $500 Jefferson County Agribusiness Scholarship, $500, FFA Alumni Scholarship. $700 Watertown Agribusiness Scholarship. $400 Scott E. Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship. She will be attending UW-Plateville with a major in Agribusiness.
