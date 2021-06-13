The Milton swimming community filled the bleachers, but that alone was nothing new. It happened all the time when the bleachers could seat about 80 people. Sunday was different. The bleachers at the new $8 million Lieder Family Pool seat about 550 and were filled for the dedication of the new Milton High School pool.
The last time Milton celebrated a new pool was the summer of 1965 and the name of the high school was “Milton Union.” Before then, Milton area residents had learned to swim at Clear Lake. Consequently, efforts were made to educate the community about pool safety, swim apparel and personal hygiene.
Fifty-six later, community members had long been ready for a new pool.
The new pool is part of a school districtwide $59.9 million referendum approved with 53% of voters saying yes in April 2019, after referendums did not pass in November 2016 and 2017. Other attempts at a new pool had taken place made before then.
MHS Principal Jeremy Bilhorn said the purpose of Sunday’s event was to celebrate a new community treasure and dedicate the facility to Tom Lieder and his family.
“Tom himself was a treasure in this community for a very long time,” Bilhorn said.
He taught phy ed in the school district for 36 years, then retired in 2007. He coached boys swim 42 years and girls swim for 17 before retiring from coaching, then returning in 2017-18 and always keeping an eye on the program.
In an interview earlier this year, Lieder, a Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, said people think of him as a coach but he really liked being a swim instructor. His goal he said was to make everyone a successful swimmer one way or another.
Retired MHS Activities Director Brian Hammil talked about Lieder’s impact on Milton swimming. “When I think of the impact Tom Lieder has had on our swim community and really the community here in Milton, I can sum it up in two words: pyramid scheme,” he said.
The crowd laughed.
Hammil explained Lieder worked with a few thousand people, students, athletes, Boy Scouts and lifeguards.
“Those people all went on and made positive impacts on many others,” he said.
According to Hammil, Lieder sold the “scheme” through hard work, dedication, team work, selflessness, integrity and a love for the community.
Hammil, also recognized Lieder’s wife, Terri, to whom Tom has been married for more than 50 years and their three children: Craig, Chad and Carrie.
Lieder himself did not speak at the podium but led everyone in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sunday was his first time seeing the new pool in-person, he said later.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said of his initial reaction. “It’s just gorgeous.”
“I can’t believe they actually did all this,” he said. “It’s amazing when people get together. It took a lot of donations, a lot of community support.”
“I’m a very minor part of it,” he added, deferring attention to the many people who had helped him over the years.
Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz highlighted some of the features of the new pool.
“As you all came in today, you hopefully noticed more of a streamlined community entrance, which will be even better when the sitework is done later this summer,” he said.
At the old pool, it had been common for swimmers and spectators to enter through the locker rooms.
The new pool has a family locker room in addition to men’s and women’s locker rooms, an ADA zero-depth entry ramp, built-in steps, eight lanes for competition (two more than the old pool) and 10 lanes for practice.
Lane lines are stored under the team seating on along the north and east walls.
Above the new pool office is a viewing platform.
Competitors and spectators alike will appreciate the new scoreboard and timing and sound systems, which Schantz said are capable of being run from multiple locations.
Above the new pool are sound baffles above the pool and all four walls.
Schantz agreed during a previous interview that new pool and the old pool have few similarities other than they both had 3 feet, 6 inches of water in the shallow end and 10 feet in the deep end.
Milton said goodbye to its old pool and the process of draining the pool started Feb. 1. The old pool space will be part of the new event entrance and an expanded commons area.
Swim lessons at the new pool start on Monday (June 14).
New MHS pool fast facts
Name: Lieder Family Pool
Lanes: 8 for competition, 10 for practice
Bleacher seating: 550
Features: Zero-depth entry, family locker room, lane storage under team seating, community entrance, viewing platform, new scoreboard, new timing system, new sound system, sound baffles, adjacent community room
What's happening to the old pool? The old pool space will be part of the new event entrance and an expanded commons area.