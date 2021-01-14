A 38-year-old Helenville woman is facing multiple drug related charges after being pulled over on Tyranena Park Road in Lake Mills Aug. 15.
Catherine Gallitz is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the matter, Gallitz was observed at the Lake Mills Kwik Trip by police driving a vehicle with a license plate that didn’t match the registration for the vehicle she was in. After a traffic stop, Gallitz told a Lake Mills police officer she was staying at the America’s Best Value Inn, which police say is a known drug trafficking area. Police noted Gallitz had sores on her face and arms, consistent with drug use.
Lake Mills Police deployed K9 Truman, who indicated in the trunk area of the vehicle. Police found a used syringe with blood on it and a black container with two clear plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance and another bag with a dark colored rock like substance police believed to be heroin.
Gallitz said she wasn’t a “snitch” but the drugs weren’t hers.
The crystal-like material weighed 1.97 grams and field tested positive for cocaine. The dark colored substance weighed 0.81 grams and tested positive for heroin.
Gallitz was arrested on a probation hold for a 2012 charge of receiving stolen property greater than $10,000 as a party to a crime. An initial appearance is scheduled via Zoom on Feb. 22. If convicted on all counts Gallitz faces over four years in jail and $15,000 in fines and loss of driving privileges.
