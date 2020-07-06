The Milton Police Department is seeking information relating to three stolen vehicles. Two were reported stolen from Milton and found in Illinois. Another was reported stolen in Illinois and found in Milton.
At 6:30 a.m. and 7:03 a.m. June 30 the Rock County 911 Communications Center received reports of stolen vehicles on Brown and Parkview drives.
On July 3, one vehicle was found significantly damaged in Rockford, Illinois.
The second vehicle was found significantly damaged on July 5, in Freeport, Illinois.
“These were crimes of opportunity,” said Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt in a news release sent Monday. “Both vehicles stolen in the City of Milton were parked and unlocked with keys inside. The police department reminds residents to use sound crime prevention techniques and keep vehicles and property secured.”
A third vehicle reported stolen from Bolingbrook, Illinois, was found in Milton on June 30. At about 3:34 a.m., a City of Milton police officer observed a gray SUV driving on Parkview Drive without any taillights. According to the news release, the officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, which then fled from the officer and could not be located.
At 3:41 a.m., the Rock County 911 Communications Center received a call that a vehicle had struck a house on Plumb Street. According to the news release, the officer who responded determined that the vehicle striking the house was likely the same vehicle that had fled from the traffic stop earlier.
No one was in the car when the officer arrived, the news release states.
According to the Milton Police Department, the vehicle needed to be towed from the scene and there were indications inside the vehicle that occupants were likely injured.
All three incidences remain under investigation with the assistance of the Bolingbrook, Rockford and Freeport police departments.
If you can provide any information about this incident, call the Milton Police Department at (608) 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636. Citizens can also download the free “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google Play store to submit crime tips anonymously.
