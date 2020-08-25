Rachael Davies has resigned from the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education. Davies turned in her resignation letter to Dr. Tonya Olson, district administrator on Monday night, Olson said.
Davies faced mounting criticism from area citizens after a Facebook post about a racially charged incident July 3 appeared on her Facebook page. She was censured by the board for the post July 27.
A recall petition has been circulating since Friday, Aug. 7. Olson said if the group collecting signatures completes and turns in the needed 1,273 signatures an election will still be held to fill the remainder of the term until April. The timing of such an election is still unclear.
If the signatures are not turned in the board could continue with four members until the next election in the spring or accept applications to fill the position for the remainder of the term ending in April 2021.
