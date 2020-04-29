Dave’s Ace in Milton has been getting shipments of hundreds of masks. When a shipment comes in, the masks sell out fast.
Store owner Dave Warren has been able to get them because he has a connection.
Warren graduated with Rick Rademacher from Milton High School in 1979. Rademacher owns a factory in Mexico that is making adjustable antimicrobial masks.
“He’s committed to keeping us in stock,” said Warren of Rademacher, who lives in Nuevo Casas Grandes.
Although he has been unbelievably busy, so busy that he turns away orders, Rademacher took the time to talk with Adams Publishing Group about how he ended up making masks in Mexico.
He began by saying he doesn’t consider himself a writer, but he’s been told more than once he could write a book. He’s seen his share of violence, even stepped on an ear and found bullet holes in the walls of his factory. He’s been shot at, but not hit, and robbed. He knows Mexico can be dangerous and he knows most of the police officers, whom he supplies with masks.
Rademacher’s focus, as a designer, for many years was headwear. Even before that, right out of high school, he started in sales, specifically men’s suits, working at JCPenney in Janesville. In 1985 he moved to Arizona to work at the JCPenney in Mesa, where he said he was one of the top suit salesmen in the country.
He started his own clothing line, Zeek Sportswear. (Zeek is a nickname given to him by a friend.)
“I had a line of baggy, one-size Velcro pants,” he said. “It took off like crazy. When that trend died down, I decided to come up with a line of camo.”
He took the camo to Shot Show in Las Vegas about 28 years ago.
“A few of the Cabela’s buyers came by and liked what they saw,” he said. “They later had me meet with them in their corporate offices in Sidney, Nebraska. It couldn’t have been a better match.”
At a factory in Arizona, he designed and made clothing for Cabela’s and became their top headwear designer.
About 15 years ago he opened the factory in Mexico and made headwear, leafy suits, vests and all sorts of Cabela’s brand clothing.
Then in 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s. Bass Pro went with their own factories, he said.
“I went from doing almost $3 million a year to nothing and was stuck with over $300,000 worth of fabrics and inventory. I obviously was devastated,” he said.
But he didn’t give up. Instead he decided to do his own line of headwear and bring back the Zeek Brand as Zeek Outfitter. On Amazon he has sold beanies, trapper hats, headbands, balaclavas and gaiters, which are kind of like scarves, and has done “extremely well.”
As the coronavirus began to spread, Rademacher turned the factory into a mask factory.
The decision was a good one.
“We are now shipping 10,000 to 15,000 masks per week,” he said.
In addition, to being sold at Dave’s Ace, they are available at EB79.com, wholesalehats.com and soon Walmart.com and Amazon. Rademacher also is setting up his own website (Zeekoutfitter.com).
“The masks right now are really taking off,” he said.
Work has been non-stop and stressful. When he sees the stresses that so many others are facing, he said he will take the stress he has any day.
“We currently are the only factory open in this city,” he said, adding the factory is supplying masks to many people in Mexico also. “The virus is just starting here. I am very concerned how fast it will spread.”
He sees six to 12 people crammed in the back of pickup trucks. For many, he said it’s the only way they can get to the fields to work.
“Chile planting has just started and I don’t see any social distancing,” he said.
He worries, he worries also about his family in Wisconsin, his mom and his sisters, but said they worry about him more.
“They always worry about me being in Mexico,” he said, “even though the violence down here right now isn’t bad.”
He knows he can always come home to Wisconsin, but his focus remains on his work and helping others.
He said, “It’s unfortunate this current situation (COVID-19) has happened but I’m glad I could help.”
Dave’s Ace continues to receive shipments of masks. Warren said the best way to know if the Zeek masks are in stock is by calling (608) 868-2843 and listening to the message.
