Development of Terneus Estates, a new residential subdivision on the northeast side of Janesville and in the Milton School District, began this month.
According to Advantage Homes in Janesville, its new subdivision located off of Huntington Avenue, consists of a 20-acre parcel with a 44 single-family home sites.
“We are excited to begin this new development in Janesville’s growing northeast side,” Douglas Scott, owner of Advantage Homes, said in a July 2 news release.
According to the news release, completion of the first phase of the development, consisting of 27 lots, is expected this fall.
Advantage Homes has been building in the Janesville area for over 25 years. The company’s land development grew with the acquisition of The Ridges in 2017 and with the continued building of Huntington Condominiums earlier this year.
Doug Scott is also an owner and chairman of Amwood Homes, in business in Janesville since 1959. Amwood Homes is one of the largest manufacturers of building components in the Midwest and has two component plants, one in Madison, Wisconsin and one in Toledo, Iowa.
