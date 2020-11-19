All Milton High School athletic competitions have been suspended indefinitely.
Jeff Spiwak, MHS director of athletics and activities, shared the news with families in an email on Thursday.
At Wednesday’s special school board meeting, the Milton School Board voted to:
- Follow the Rock County Health Department Phase One Plan as updated November 16, 2020.
- Approve virtual instruction in all district schools starting November 30, 2020, and continuing through January 15, 2021, assuming Rock County is still in Phase One of its reopening plan.
(With additional professional development days approved by the board previously, virtual instruction will begin on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Thanksgiving break follows.)
In order to resume athletic competitions, Spiwak said two criteria must be met:
1) Milton High School must be utilizing an in-person instructional model.
2) Rock County cannot be in Phase 1 of their reopening plan.
“I am currently working with all winter coaches in determining the best way to proceed in providing our student athletes the best possible experience under the circumstances,” Spiwak said. “Rock County’s Phase One plan also reinstates strict capacity maximums for all of our district facilities. This will impact our ability to run clubs and community activities in an in-person capacity. Again, we are working through these adjustments to find opportunities for clubs and activities to meet face-to-face if possible.
“Please be patient in allowing the athletics and activities department, coaches and advisors to work through these changes. We remain steadfast in the dedication to our kids and families with the mission of supporting the social and emotional needs through athletics and activities. Over the next day or two, be on the lookout for correspondence from coaches and advisors outlining our path forward.
“As these difficult times continue, it is imperative that we are unwavering in the efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, work hard to provide best and safest opportunities to our children, and remain united as a community. Remember, tough times don’t last, tough people do!”
