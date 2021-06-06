No one was home when a house fire occurred Saturday in the 4000 block of E M H Townline Road in the Town of Harmony, according to a news release sent by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at about 6:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
The news release says when emergency personnel arrived, flames were visible within the residence. The fire was extinguished before the residence was fully engulfed.
Preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office determined the homeowner was doing plumbing work on the day of the fire. “It is suspected the plumbing work had accidently ignited the residence on fire. No foul play is suspected at this time, but the fire is still under investigation,” the news release states.
The investigation is being handled by the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department with assistance from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available from the fire department as of Sunday afternoon.