Standing in the back of a truck bed outside Milton United Methodist Church, Pastor Jonathan Kim leads the Sunday worship.
Congregation members in the parking lot can hear him on AM 1700. Others watch on Zoom, Facebook Live, Miltonumc.org or later on YouTube.
Even outside, while preaching, he’s wearing a mask.
He’s got a collection of them and he’s a strong advocate of wearing masks.
One he received as a welcoming gift when he arrived in July to take the place of Pastor Steve Scott, who is now at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville.
In addition to the weekly worship service, Pastor Jonathan has been doing a weekly message on Facebook. In one, he talks about why masks are effective and says the most effective mask is one you will wear. He shows a variety of masks, including one he wore as a child.
Pastor Jonathan was born in Korea and has lived about half of his life there.
“In east Asian cultures, when you have a cold, it’s common courtesy to wear a mask,” he said.
Wearing a mask was “just sort of the norm.”
“We always had masks around,” said Pastor Jonathan,
More so than protecting himself, he said he learned, “Wearing a mask was to protect others.”
Air pollution, too, was an issue.
“Certain times of the year, in the city, we wear masks when we go outside because we don’t want all that dust coming in our lungs.”
In the video, he demonstrates how to cut a coffee filter and insert it into the pocket of a face mask.
As he said in a phone interview with Adams Publishing Group, COVID-19 isn’t his first rodeo with a coronavirus.
After a severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak, he studied in Hong Kong, and a Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) outbreak occurred where he was living in Korea.
He understands precautions need to be taken to limit the spread of the virus.
With the video, he said, “I want normalize mask wearing for people. I think once people go through this, I think mask wearing will sadly be a part of American lives as well.
“A lot of the trauma that comes from this has to do with missing the good ol’ days. I wanted to kind of help with that by saying mask wearing isn’t the end of all. If you think of it as normal life, it’s not that bad. I wanted to make mask wearing something that’s not suffocating or something that’s not difficult. We’ll go through this and this is just something we have do.”
