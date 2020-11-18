The City of Milton Police Department has been reaccredited by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG). This is the department’s second reaccreditation. The department first received accreditation in 2014.
The latest reaccreditation expires Nov. 9, 2023.
WILEAG accreditation is a voluntary process available to Wisconsin policing agencies.
To be accredited, more than 200 specific standards must be reflected both in the policy and practice.
A team of WILEAG assessors was in Milton Oct. 6-8 to examine all aspects of the department’s policy and procedures, management, operation and support service.
Following the team’s visit, the WILEAG assessors delivered a report to the WILEAG Board for review.
Commenting on the reaccreditation, Chief of Police Scott Marquardt shared the following statement: “I remain tremendously proud of the men and women in this department. It is their work throughout a three-year accreditation period that has once again been recognized. I would like to specifically thank our accreditation manager, Det. Ryan Justice, for his work and dedication monitoring our compliance with the standards.
“During a time of intense focus on policing in this country, it is important to achieve public trust. Having an independent review body confirm our compliance with our profession’s best practices can help to maintain that trust. We will remain committed to excellence during this next three-year cycle and will welcome our next assessment in the fall of 2023.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.