Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) will be looking at fire and EMS options for the city of Milton, as well as cost sharing methods. Work will begin as soon as April 12 and a written report will be delivered by July 1.
WPF is a statewide nonpartisan, independent policy research organization with offices in Milwaukee and Madison.
Milton City Council at its Wednesday meeting held virtually approved a proposal from WPF and authorized paying WPF up to $7,650.
City council member Theresa Rusch said, “I think they’re well-respected across the state and beyond. I think they can provide us with some good direction.”
Rusch said the analysis WPF provides would be more objective than what the council could provide right now.
“We get all of our emotions involved,” she said.
City council member Larry Laehn clarified that funding for the analysis is coming from the city of Milton, not the fire department, which is shared by the city and the town of Milton.
WPF will look specifically at a unilateral city of Milton fire department consolidation with Janesville and a city of Milton stand-alone department, models that the council chose on March 31.
The evaluation will include review and possible refinement of:
- the preliminary staffing and service assumptions made to develop the two models,
- the city’s fiscal analysis of the two models.
WPF also will look at whether other viable staffing and service options may exist.
Pros and cons will be presented with each option.
The second part of the proposal will look at possible cost sharing
“That may be moot depending on how things move forward,” said City Administrator Al Hulick. “Nonetheless, I think it’s important to have that type of analysis done.”
To conduct the study, WPF will collect data on the fire department’s finances, staffing, equipment/apparatus and operations from the chief and city staff. In addition, but on a more limited basis WPF will collect data on the Janesville fire department. Interviews will be conducted the fire department and officials from both cities.
Hulick said, “I’m assuming they’ll talk to the town of Milton, maybe, maybe not, I don’t know.”
According to Hulick, battalion chiefs at the Milton Fire Department are in support of the analysis being done.
“I think it’s another example of the city of Milton being very thoughtful on what we’re doing – not flying by the seat of our pants, going at warp speed, with seemingly no goal in mind at the end – other than to do something different,” he said. “We’re being very thoughtful about this. We’re being very transparent about it. Doing it in open session, and it’s another example I believe should be viewed as building trust with the community.”
He said WPF recognizes that every community is different and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to public safety.
WPF has analyzed fire and EMS delivery challenges in dozens of departments across Wisconsin.
