WATERLOO — Waterloo made only four field goals in the second half but enough free throws to hold off Deerfield 47-44 in a WIAA Division 4 regional girls basketball semifinal Friday night at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
The top-seeded Pirates (10-14) made 14 out of 23 free throws over the final 18 minutes to advance to Saturday’s regional championship game.
“Big win!” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “We didn’t shoot great and did miss 16 free throws, but (we) still pulled it out.”
Waterloo led 24-20 at halftime and built a six-point lead following a Julia Asik basket that opened the second-half scoring, but the score never was more than three points the rest of the night.
The Pirates had a stretch of 11 minutes, 42 seconds where they did not record a single field goal. But during that time they were 10-of-16 at the foul line and never once lost the lead.
Deerfield (6-7) took its first lead of the second half with 5:22 remaining as senior forward Hailey Eickhoff hit a short-range jumper, giving the fifth-seeded Demons a 38-36 advantage.
It didn’t take Waterloo long to regain the lead — for good — as sophomore Sophia Schneider drove the lane for a layup with 3:10 to go.
Waterloo sealed the victory making four free throws down the stretch. Deerfield had the final possession, but failed to get off a game-tying 3-point attempt as the buzzer sounded.
Schneider led the Pirates with a game-high 19 points while Asik added 11.
Grace Brattlie paced Deerfield with 14.
The win advanced the top-seeded Pirates to Saturday’s regional championship game against a familiar foe, Capitol South foe Wisconsin Heights which upended Palmyra-Eagle 57-53 in its semifinal Friday.
Waterloo won both regular-season meetings with the Vanguards (3-9).
WATERLOO 47, DEERFIELD 44
Deerfield 20 24 — 44
Waterloo 24 23 — 47
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts): Eickhoff 3 1-2 7, Ezzell 1 0-0 2, Siewert 2 7-11 11, Brattlie 5 1-2 14, Haak 2 4-6 8, Fisher 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 13-20 44.
Waterloo: Schneider 5 7-11 19, Zimbric 0 2-3 2, Powers 3 0-3 7, Asik 3 5-7 11, Blundell 1 0-1 2, Huebner 0 1-4 1, Wolff 1 3-5 5. Totals — 13 18-34 47.
3-point goals: D 3 (Brattlie 3); W 3 (Schneider 2, Powers 1). Total fouls: D 21; W 16. Fouled out — Brattlie, Haak; Schneider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.