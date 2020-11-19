The Frank Beverage Group, parent company to Frank Beer Distributors and Beer Capitol Distributing, is scheduled to acquire beer wholesaler Ott Schweitzer Distributing based in Milton. This acquisition is expected to close December 31, 2020.
“Ott Schweitzer Distributing is a remarkable organization. We believe this acquisition will have significant positive benefits for all employees, suppliers, and retail partners. We intend to employ the majority of current Ott Schweitzer Distributing employees and continue to operate out of the Milton warehouse,” says Mike Frank, president of Frank Beer Distributors.
The distribution territory of Ott Schweitzer Distributing includes Rock, Jefferson, Dodge and parts of Waukesha and Washington counties. This acquisition will connect the current distribution territories of Frank Beer Distributors and Beer Capitol Distributing. Brands currently serviced in these areas by Ott Schweitzer Distributing will be serviced by Frank Beer Distributors and Beer Capitol Distributing.
“We are fully committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for employees and customers alike,” says David Neville, president of Beer Capitol Distributing. “The acquisition connects our current territories, adds to our capacity and strengthens our distributing network while continuing to offer the highest quality services and products.”
Frank Beverage Group Frank Beverage Group is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated beer, wine and spirits distribution company with more than 750 employees and services thousands of customers across 25 counties in Wisconsin. Frank Beverage Group is parent company to Frank Liquor and Frank Beer in Middleton, Beer Capitol Distributing in Sussex and La Crosse Beverage in Onalaska.
To learn more information visit frankbeveragegroup.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.