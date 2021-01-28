A Milwaukee couple has been charged with heroin possession after passing out at a Lake Mills gas station Friday, Jan. 22.
Robert Midthun, 50 and Jennifer Kramer, 53 are charged with possession of narcotic drugs as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police were called to the BP Amoco Station on North Main Street for a call of a sleeping couple in the parking lot. When police arrived, they found Midthun and Kramer passed out in the vehicle. Police were able to wake Midthun, who refused to unlock the vehicle, while police believed Kramer was overdosing.
Police broke the window of the vehicle to get Kramer out and administered Narcan.
While caring for Kramer, Midthun’s condition started to worsen and both were transferred to Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
When police searched the vehicle, they found a pill bottle containing a small amount of green leafy substance, which tested positive for marijuana and a blue straw with white residue on the inside. Police also found a box with a whitish colored rock weighing 0.56 grams that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.
When police interviewed both Midthun and Kramer at the hospital they admitted to snorting the heroin.
Kramer made an initial appearance in court Jan. 26. The court set a $2,500 signature bond and ordered she not discuss the case with Midthun, possess or ingest any controlled substances without a valid prescription, not possess drug paraphernalia or needles and maintain absolute sobriety. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 3.
Midthun also made his initial appearance in court Jan. 26. The court set a $2,500 signature bond and ordered he not discuss the case with Kramer, possess or ingest any controlled substances without a valid prescription, not possess drug paraphernalia or needles and maintain absolute sobriety. He will appear in court again Feb. 15.
If convicted on all counts both Midthun and Kramer face three and a half years in jail and $10,500 in fines. They could also lose their driving privileges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.