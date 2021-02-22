Milton High School senior Kellen Ryan will represent Region 4 at the USA Gymnastics Elite Team Cup competition Saturday in Indianapolis.
Region 4 includes Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Six gymnasts from each of the nine regions in the United States will compete.
Kellen competes for Madtown Twisters of Madison.
The Elite Team Cup competition Feb. 27 is a junior elite team competition, which means gymnasts must be 13-18 years old.
Events Kellen will compete in include: floor exercise, rings, pommel horse, parallel bars, vault, high bar and all-round.
He said he’s looking forward to competing on a big stage, his second-ever Elite meet and just enjoying the experience.
Because Kellen’s ultimate goal is to compete in college, he said he’s also excited that college coaches will be watching online or in person.
The top seven Elite Team Cup finishers in each event Saturday night will advance to the Junior Division finals of the Winter Cup event on Sunday night.
Kellen, the son of Dennis and Lisa Ryan of Janesville was first introduced to the sport of gymnastics at age 3. His parents enrolled him in a tumbling class at the CSA Kids Sports facility in Janesville.
Now, he practices gymnastics year-round and travels to Madison five or six times a week to practice for about three hours with his club team.
Kellen qualified for USA Gymnastics nationals in 2018 and 2019 and missed qualifying for nationals by one spot in 2017.
He hopes to qualify for nationals at the USA Gymnastics regionals in April in Iowa.
In 2020, both regional and national competitions were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. When team practices were suspended March 15 to June 1, 2020, Kellen said the pommel horse in his backyard and the rings in the garage saw more use.
And, during this time, he was for a third time named a USA Gymnastics Academic All-American by USA Gymnastics. To be eligible to receive the award, athletes must be current USA gymnasts in grades 9-12 with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
