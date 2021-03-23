The loss of Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. manufacturing facility, which closed at the end of February, has resulted in a significant impact to Waterloo Utilities. In an effort to make up for the lost revenue, the City Council at its March 18 meeting voted 6-1 to increase the sewer rates with Alder Jeanette Petts casting the dissenting vote.
Utilities superintendent Barry Sorenson said the city’s utility department will lose $168,000 annually now that the malt house has closed. He said Briess was one of Waterloo Utilities major customers.
According to Sorenson, when the utilities commission met, it approached several ideas on how to recoup the lost revenue. One of those was to move to the equivalent water meter for sewer services where customers are billed based on the size of their sewer.
“Almost all of the cities have that now,” the superintendent said. “The bigger the meter you have, the bigger the fixed charge you have for that meter.”
Under the current city utility rates, all customers – no matter what size sewer meter they have – pay a monthly charge of $16.81. The presented rates would be $18.49 for a 5/8 inch or 3/4 inch meter size, $46.23 for a 1 inch meter, and $92.46 for 1.5 inch meter. The majority of the city’s utility customers (1,159) have the smallest size meter with 63 using the 1 inch meter and 22 outfitted with the 1.5 inch meter.
There are 17 2 inch meters in the city that will have a new fixed meter rate of $147.93; seven 3 inch meters with a rate of $277.37 and two with 4 inch meters that will have a rate of $462.28.
Furthermore, the volume charge per 1,000 gallons would increase from $6.71 to $8.05.
Sorenson said customers who have a 1 inch meter would be able to downsize the meter size to save money and decrease water consumption.
According to figures calculated by Sorenson, the change in the fixed meter rate and volume cost for the average residential customer who uses 4,000 gallons per month on a 5/8 inch meter would see the sewer portion of their monthly utility bill increase by $7.04.
Petts asked if the utilities commission had looked at ways to reduce costs as opposed to increasing the sewer rates. Sorenson said the loss of the industry would decrease the overall costs slightly due to less volume of waste needing to be cleaned before being dumped. However, the cost of the sewer infrastructure upkeep at the site of the malt house will continue to be necessary.
“I think these (rates) are excessive and I think you’re going to scare the hell out of businesses,” Petts said. “I don’t think it’s responsible for us to upcharge so much. I think there has to be a better way or a different way. I would be extremely upset as a business owner.”
Sorenson said it could be looked at in the other way as local businesses have benefitted from having Briess as a sewer utility customer for the past 50 years.
The utilities superintendent said larger industries in communities take the brunt of the sewer, water and electric bills.
Sorenson noted the city is looking to build a new wastewater treatment plant in two years; at that time, the sewer rates “will change drastically. This is to get us through the next two years and then we’ll have a full rate study done. … It will change all these numbers.”
