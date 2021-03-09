The Parker YMCA, 1360 N. Parkview Drive, is now offering 24/7 Access to members 18 and older.
YMCA of Northern Rock County members can access the wellness center, weight room and gymnasium 24/7. The whirlpool, youth room, locker rooms, classrooms and private studios will be closed. Family restrooms will be open.
“Moving this facility to 24/7 Access allows us to thank our members for staying with us in 2020,” said Angie Bolson, YMCA of Northern Rock County CEO, in a news release.
In 2020, the number of YMCA of Northern Rock County members that left were higher than the number that stayed. According to Membership & Marketing Director Leah Kluge, the YMCA of Northern Rock County, which has facilities in Janesville and Milton, lost about 2,300 member units (families or individuals) and 2,000 stayed.
She said the Y is hopeful this year will look different.
“We have been encouraged by the amount of people that are rejoining us in 2021,” she said. “Many people are getting vaccinations and their comfort levels are changing.”
Bolson said other advantages of 24/7 Access are increasing hours while not increasing the staffing budget and being able to further spread member visits out.
“Our facility is perfect to accommodate this service all while maintaining a safe and secure environment,” Bolson said.
The facility is under 24-hour camera surveillance and is currently staffed 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Members interested in 24/7 Access are subject to a one-time $25 activation fee, but members who joined the Y before January 2021 will be able to add 24/7 Access for free if they sign up for 24/7 Access by June 1. After that date, members and new members will see a one-time fee of $25 to upgrade.
{div}According to Kluge, several other YMCAs in Wisconsin have started offering 24/7 access.{/div}
Access is provided through a key card.
The 24/7 Access Waiver and Policy, which needs to be signed in advance and while the Y is staffed, recommends members have an adult workout partner who has YMCA of Northern Rock County membership with them when the Y is not staffed.
Another bright spot last week: Rock County moving to Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which Kluge said means, “{span}We are able to increase our capacity numbers and look at services in spaces that we could open back up to our membership.”{/span}
For anyone wondering when the Y will go back to its regular hours and services, the question is addressed on the website:
“The answer to this question is truly unknown. We hope we can expand hours over the summer assuming our community continues to see a low spread of the virus. Increasing hours, staff and services will be added as use of the Y increases and resources allow.”
In 2020, the Y in Milton and Janesville closed March 17 until May 26.
COVID-19 precautions were put in place and are still in place.
For instance, guest passes can be used but day passes are not available at this time. Also not available are towel service and the sauna.
At the Parker YMCA Reservations are required for open gym (10 people at a time and one hour of play), the whirlpool (two people at a time for 20 minutes), Child Watch (limited to seven children), and group exercise classes. The weight room is limited to five people.
All in-person classes require the use of mats and members are required to BYOM (bring your own mat) or purchase a mat. On the Parker Y schedule are low impact boot camp, chair yoga, R.I.P.P.E.D. and tone and stretch.
Virtual classes also are available. Some are available to both Y members and community members. Fitness instructor Renee Koepp leads Strength and Stretch and Ab Blast, both are on the YMCA of Northern Rock County Facebook page.
Yoga instructor Mari Sroda offers Mindful Minutes on the YMCA of Northern Rock County YouTube channel and Facebook. The series provides mental wellness awareness and support.
For more information, visit www.ymcajanesville.org.
