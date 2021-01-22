Because the future of the Milton fire department is unknown, the purchase of a replacement ambulance is now unknown.
On Jan. 11 the Milton town board voted not to move forward with the purchase of an ambulance in 2021 – and not until the future of the fire department is known.
The Milton city council has not yet discussed the topic. City Finance Director Dan Nelson said, “We were going to discuss it as we close out the books for 2020.”
The town and city, joint owners of the fire department, would each need to pay half of the cost if a new ambulance is purchased. That cost after equipment is added is estimated at $142,500.
In November commission members agreed to ask the town board and city council for the funding.
In December the commission voted to commit to consolidating the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department with the Janesville Fire Department and pursue the details of a contract with the city of Janesville.
Until those details are known, commission chairman and town board member Jon Jennings said, “I don’t feel comfortable purchasing an expensive piece of equipment such as an ambulance.”
If complete consolidation with the Janesville Fire Department takes place, commission member and town board chairman Bryan Meyer said, “They have a model that they own all of the equipment. It may not be good business to buy a new ambulance today, knowing we might have to sell it to them for $10 or 70% of its value or who knows.”
Commission member and city council member Lynda Clark asked “You are not going to fund an ambulance because of a consolidation that may not even come to fruition for about three years?”
“We’ll know more about that in few months,” Meyer replied.
Milton Deputy Chief Chris Lukas said, “What everybody needs to keep in mind is that regardless of we buy it or they buy it, it’s going to serve this area, this community. This isn’t for the fire department, it’s for the citizens. We need to have a reliable, new, well maintained, fully operational ambulance regardless of whose names are on the side, it’s going to serve this community and this area.”
Jennings said, “It’s not that we don’t need the ambulance per se, but is this the best time to replace it?”
Jennings said there’s not a dire need for the ambulance to be replaced at this time.
Milton Battalion Chief Pete Mory said the department looks to replace one of two ambulances every five to six years.
The new ambulance would be a 2021 F-150 and “mirror” recent ambulances that Janesville has purchased, he said.
In 2021, Mory said the department is looking to replace its backup ambulance, which had its chassis replaced about five years ago and “the box,” or patient compartment about 12 years ago.
When a new ambulance is purchased, Mory said, “The new one is first out (on calls), primary moves to secondary, and we sell or trade the ambulance that is 10-plus years old.”
“We run hard on those ambulances,” he said. “They sit in idle. Is it reliable? I can’t say it’s going to make it 10 years. I can’t say it’s going to make it 10 days.”
While the department does the best to maintain the ambulances, he said, “they get beat pretty hard.”
Commission member and city council member Bill Wilson said he didn’t think the department should move away from the established replacement schedule.
Wilson likened not buying a new ambulance to not fixing leaky pipes if he were selling his house.
“I think in the interim period, we want to provide quality coverage,” he said. “And I think the quality coverage involves the replacement of equipment according to our capital improvement schedule unless we’re in dire financial straits.”
Jennings reminded the commission that the department has two functioning ambulances.
“It’s not like we have a dire need right now that we have to replace one,” he said.
Lukas said the purpose of a replacement schedule is to be proactive, not reactive, in other words, replacing equipment before it breaks down.
“As far as waiting for a consolidation for Janesville to pay for it,” Lukas said, “if you think Janesville’s going to buy a new ambulance, and you’re not going to see that cost, you’re going to.”
When determining an annual cost for capital for either the consolidation model or a standalone model going forward, Nelson said one of the assumptions made was that the ambulance was going to be take care of.
The build out of an ambulance can take 6 to 8 months, Nelson said.
Clark said she was disappointed the town didn’t approve funding for a new ambulance.
“Please take the ambulance request to your board and reconsider,” Clark said.
“We can talk about this more as a town board,” Meyer replied, but he added he wasn’t convinced that in a complete consolidation model Janesville wants two ambulances in Milton.
Commission member and city council member Theresa Rusch said, “It isn’t just about an ambulance, it’s about a larger issue.”
If the city and the town opt to completely consolidate their fire department with Janesville’s, Rusch said, “we can’t just pick apart each piece of the equipment.”
“You couldn’t look at just the ladder truck or this or that,” she continued. “Once you decide to consolidate, you can’t make those judgements each yourself. You become part of a new consolidation, a group.”
Decision making then becomes a team approach, she said.
“That’s not necessarily true,” Meyer said. “Janesville wants to gain full control in a consolidation model.”
“You’re setting us up differently than the whole concept is about,” Rusch said. “It says a lot about where we’re headed but it’s not towards nice discussion.”
Meyer said in a complete consolidation, Milton would become Janesville’s sixth station.
“They’ve got five other stations that have equipment,” he said.
Clark said with Milton’s call volume (80 calls in December, 1,193 calls in 2020), she questioned why Meyer thought Milton would not have two ambulances in a consolidation model.
City of Milton Mayor Anissa Welch said, “I think we may be getting ahead of ourselves a little bit.”
Welch said discussions between the municipalities and the city of Janesville have been in general terms.
Returning to the topic of a potential ambulance purchase, the city council will discuss the topic in February and the town board will revisit the topic in February.
Nelson said he had no concerns with the way 2020 is finishing up and the city would be able to provide $142,500 if that’s the desire of the council.
“The town would have to borrow the money that’s what we’ve historically done for capital improvements for the fire department,” Meyer said.
