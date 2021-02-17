Jenny Salvo, who is an administrative assistant for the City of Edgerton, has been chosen to serve as the new city clerk in Milton starting March 18. She was given a conditional offer of employment contingent on completion of a pre-employment drug screen, which is required of all new city employees. Her appointment was confirmed by the city council during Wednesday's virtual meeting.
Salvo’s LinkedIn profile says she has been with the City of Edgerton for more than eight years and is a certified administrative professional through International Association of Administrative Professionals in Madison.
A Janesville resident, Salvo will be paid $55,536 annually for the position of city clerk. After obtaining the Wisconsin Certified Municipal Clerk designation, she will be eligible for a salary increase to $59,536.
The city’s previous city clerk, Leanne Schroeder, who started working for Milton in 2008 and resigned at the end of 2020 and previously told Adams Publishing Group: “It was time for change. I am going to miss many things — working with the election officials and voters on elections, my coworkers, and many of the residents and business owners that have become friends over the past 13 years."
