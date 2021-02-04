From the moment you walk in the door the process begins. Your temperature is checked, you check in, fill out a form, are educated and then wait a few minutes for a critical poke you’ll barely feel. You could be back outside in the February cold after 30 minutes. It’s a cold day but inside the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center the bodies and hearts are warm, because they are about to remove a worry for over 800 people. They are volunteers and county workers who are assisting those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination clinic is a coordinated effort of over 50 volunteers a day including vaccinators, greeters, registration, education and observation. The vaccinators on this day were mostly Madison College students. Also key to the force, Wednesday, were members of Team Rubicon, a team of military veterans who respond during times of crisis.
“As long as you can get an appointment everyone has loved the process. The only hiccup in the process is getting an appointment,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist for the Jefferson County Health Department. “People are signing up online using the survey and we notified all eligible interested individuals of appointment availability and we have a list of about 3,500-4,000 people who are logging in at the same time to book an appointment.”
This week more than 500 people signed up for an appointment in Jefferson County in only three minutes.
Due to the vaccine supply there are only about 500 to 700 appointments available on average per clinic.
“All those who are not able to get an appointment are obviously feeling a little bit of frustration and anxiety, but everyone who has been able to get an appointment has let us know that they love our process, and everything goes really well,” he said.
Pam Streich, clinic coordinator for Jefferson County said the clinics are going so well they’ve had comments from people who run clinics for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying it’s the best they’ve ever seen. Jakvani echoed those comments saying he has friends from the Chicago area calling to ask him how they are running such an efficient clinic.
On Wednesday the process was a little smoother because the clinic was only for those who were receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. From police, to first responders, medical personnel and those 65 and older, the appointments were full.
“We’re making good progress. If we had the vaccine we could do 1,000 people a day,” Jakvani said.
Every week the health department fills out a request for vaccines.
“A couple days later we find out how much of that request was granted and in two or three days we hold a clinic.”
A lot of times the health department is administering the vaccine the same day they receive it or the day after.
“We’re not able to schedule ahead, because we don’t know how much we are going to get. I think a lot of the anxiety comes from not knowing. People want to know they are in line, on a list or have an appointment coming at some point.”
Jakvani said everyone who wants a vaccine will get one.
“The state won’t move into the next phase of the vaccination plan until we’ve vaccinated a critical mass of this population of those 65 and older and healthcare workers.”
For those who are 65 and older or eligible in phase 1A who want to sign up for the shot, they should email vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov. If anyone is having issues signing up with the online system or those who do not have internet access or a smartphone, they should call the county health department and can be placed on a list of individuals who will be called to schedule appointments. The call list is reserved for those who can’t get on the email list Jakvani said.
The state also is launching a new online signup system this month.
The state is working with Microsoft to set up an online signup system. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the system will launch in 10 communities on Feb. 15.
The state’s plan is to use those communities as a test of the software before the system rolls out statewide.
Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk told the Associated Press that users will answer questions about their age and profession to see if they are eligible. If they are not, they will go on a waiting list to be notified when they become eligible.
The state reported 1,177 new cases on Wednesday. In Jefferson County, 7,607 people have tested positive for the virus since last March.
