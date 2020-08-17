The phone rings, you think it’s your granddaughter, she’s been arrested and needs money quick to get out of jail, you send the money, but after calling her on her cell phone you realize it wasn’t her. You’re out $10,000 because that’s how much you had in your account.
You get a call from the IRS saying your account is in danger of being hacked. You’re instructed to take out all the money in your account, buy Walgreen’s gift cards and tell them the codes to protect your account, but your account wasn’t in trouble and now the money is gone.
These are just a few of the scams fraudsters are calling about in 2020. All of these scams use fear and intimidation to trick victims into turning over personal information or money. Whether it’s due to coronavirus or something else, attempted scams are increasing in Lake Mills, according to the Bank of Lake Mills.
“We’ve seen more in the past several months,” said Tom Foss, vice president of retail banking at the Bank of Lake Mills. “People are home more and getting connected more catching these calls or emails the fraudsters are using the connect with them.”
The Bank of Lake Mills had two incidents over the last month where customers came in to withdrawal funds from their account of $15,000 and $20,000 and by asking the right questions the bank was able to stop the customers from losing those funds to scammers.
There are a variety of scams occurring in the area including romance scams, FBI/IRS scams, grandparent scams, social security scams and more.
“We see some FBI or IRS scams where people are posing as authorities and trying to convince you something has gone wrong they need to investigate, or they need your help with. They are convincing people to give up some of their own money to help with either resolving the issue or help with the investigation.”
Bank officials are trained to ask questions any time someone comes into the bank to withdraw a large sum of cash or get a cashier’s check.
“Usually the warning sign to us is there kind of secretive about what they are doing with the funds. We always try to ask what the customers are doing with the funds,” he said. “One of the consistent themes in almost all these scams they are told you need to keep it quiet as a part of this investigation.”
A recent AARP survey found that 44% of people in the U.S. have been contacted by one of these impersonators. Law enforcement officials have received hundreds of thousands of complaints. Complaints to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report $450 million in losses since 2015.
The Better Business Bureau reports many of the scams involve robocalls and commonly originate in India.
Foss said for the romance scams the scammers put people in a position where they want to be secretive about what they are doing with the money.
“That’s the enemy in all of these is not talking about what they are doing with someone.”
Foss said before making any rash decisions with money people, especially those who are older or going through something like the loss of a spouse, should talk with a trusted family member, friend, accountant, banker or financial advisor about their finances.
Foss said they try to talk to people who come in to withdrawal money who they suspect are being deceived about what they plan to do with the funds.
“We are here to help you let’s talk through what you are doing and make sure it makes sense and someone’s not trying to take advantage,” he said.
Last week the Lake Mills Police Department warned citizens of a grandparent scam call a resident received.
“This morning a Lake Mills resident received a call in regards to her granddaughter being in a crash and needing bail money. The caller requested $14,000. Luckily the Lake Mills resident knew better and did not send the money. But just recently, a Madison woman was scammed out of $15,000 on this same type of call,” the department posted on Facebook.
Foss said they haven’t seen a lot of grandparent scams at the bank, but they are still common.
He said a common way fraudsters try to get funds is by having people purchase gift cards and then having the person give the scammer the number on the gift card.
A common theme with the scams is urgency.
“They try to get people not to think about what they are doing,” Foss said.
The important thing to remember is to watch out for family members and friends who may be susceptible to a scam like one of these.
“A lot of times the fraudsters are trying to take advantage of people who are sociality isolated,” Foss said. “It’s so important people are taking time to talk about the finances or decisions with at least one or two other people.”
Foss also pointed out the IRS will never call about an issue, they will send a letter.
“Talk through it with someone else. Even though the scammers are telling them not to talk to someone,” he said. “Don’t rush into doing something just because someone is making this an urgent situation.”
He also suggested confirming anything someone says over the phone by calling a local office, whether it be the FBI, IRS or social security office.
“We see seniors being targeted more frequently, but anyone can be targeted,” he said.
How to complain about government impostor scams:
IRS: The Internal Revenue Service advises people to fill out the “IRS Impersonation Scam” form on the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Impersonation’s website, tigta.gov, or call TIGTA at 1-800-366-4484.
Social Security: The Office of the Inspector General, Social Security Administration (SSA IG) has its own online form to take complaints about frauds impersonating the SSA.
Federal Trade Commission: 877-FTC Help or ftc.gov.
Internet Crime Complaint Center: https://www.ic3.gov/complaint/splash.aspx.
Contact your cellphone carrier, which may offer free services such as scam call identification and blocking, ID monitoring, a second phone number to give out to businesses so you can use your main number for close friends or a new number if you get too many spam calls.
File a report with BBB Scam Tracker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.