Milton High School senior Kellen Ryan was named a junior event winner based on his Sunday performance in the 2021 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in Indianapolis.
Ryan, competing for Madtown Twisters Gymnastics (Region 4), placed third on vault and ended the weekend with a podium finish.
Saturday in the USA Gymnastics Elite Team Cup, he finished 10th in the all-around competition, which had 48 gymnasts. By placing third on vault Saturday, he advanced to Sunday’s Winter Cup finals.
The Elite Team Cup competition is a junior elite team competition, which means gymnasts must be 13-18 years old.
