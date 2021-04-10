Gracie Karpes, an eight-grader at Milton Middle School, was about 400 boxes of Girl Scout cookies short of earning a trip to Disney World last year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she couldn’t set up booths to sell cookies during the last week of cookie sales in 2020.
This is her seventh year of selling cookies. So far, she’s never been the top seller in the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council or the state.
In 2021 she hopes to change that. She wanted to sell enough cookies to earn a trip to Key West. She started strong, made that goal, then made the next trip goal and now she aims to be the top seller in the Badgerland Council.
At last count, she’s sold more than 6,000 boxes and she’s still selling until the end of cookie season (April 18).
In the midst of a pandemic, she’s wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer regularly when she has a cookie sale booth.
“Normally we would go door to door,” she said. “This year we are not doing any door-to-door sales.”
Girl Scouts in the Badgerland Council began selling in March, instead of February.
Gracie is a cadette with Troop 7433 in Janesville. Her troop leader is Michelle Hunt of Janesville and Hunt’s daughter, Annabelle, was the top seller for Badgerland and the state with more than 4,000 cookies in 2020. Annabelle earned two trips. She had wanted to go to New York, but that trip was canceled due to COVID-19, instead she went to Clearwater, Florida, and this month she will be going to the state Girl Scout camp. A freshman at Rock University High School, Annabelle sold 2,035 boxes the first couple weeks of sales this year.
Cookies being sold in 2021 include Toast-yay (tastes like French toast), S’mores, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and Gracie's favorites Caramel deLites and Thin Mints.
If you’re looking for Girl Scout cookie sales, go to https://www.gsbadgerland.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html or there’s a downloadable app called Girl Scout Cookie Finder, or each Girl Scout selling cookies has a specific link to order from directly.
Delivery is available locally or shipping is available.
Customers can also buy cookies for others. Troop 7433 has chosen to support the military and is encouraging people to buy cookies for the military. Gracie also has delivered cookies to the Milton Food Pantry at the request of customers.
“It’s amazing that people are so generous to donate cookies when they can’t eat cookies and if feels amazing to be able to deliver them also,” Gracie said.
