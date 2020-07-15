Should the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department consolidate with the Janesville Fire Department or stand on its own?
Milton Fire Department command staff in May told its Joint Fire Commission that shared services with Janesville have come to “a fork in the road.”
At the July 15 commission meeting, Ernie Rhodes, who is chief of the Milton and Janesville fire departments, and Milton City Finance Director Dan Nelson presented two scenarios for moving forward.
Approximate costs are $2.4 million ($2.125 million tax levy) for consolidation and $2.725 million ($2.475 million tax levy) for the standalone option. Both scenarios factor in $250,000 from EMS collections.
The 2020 fire department budget for 2020 is $1,159,328.
To increase revenue, the scenarios would likely mean doing to referendum.
The earliest either scenario could be implemented is 2022 (with a 2021 referendum no later than November), Nelson said.
Rhodes said he viewed the consolidation model as a best practice model that could be used with other departments to potentially create a countywide fire department.
Cost of a new building was not factored in, Nelson said the focus is ongoing operational costs.
Scenario 1 (consolidation) includes 15 full-time firefighters/paramedics, three full-time lieutenants, existing Milton battalion chiefs and administrative assistant and full utilization of Janesville fire/EMS management structure.
By creating a consolidation, Rhodes said, “we would add the staff positions of logistics to support the six stations and the three battalions, an EMS officer and a training officer.”
“This model is staffing an ambulance and an engine,” Rhodes added.
Pros include leveraging a $14 million budget, access to six fire stations, full command staff with training, stabilizing the staffing model, and career advancement.
Cons include perceived loss of identity for Milton, limited control on resources, perception of tax dollars leaving the community and change is always difficult.
Scenario 2 (standalone department) includes 15 full-time firefighter/paramedics, three full-time captains, three full-time lieutenants, one full-time and one part-time administrative assistant, a fire chief and a deputy chief, and $115,000 for accounting/payroll/HR services.
Pros include exclusive use of equipment, maintain identity, Milton’s own command staff.
Cons include limited economies of scale, higher overall cost share, more shared duties in management roles, potential cost chare for mutual aid calls.
Both scenarios include a $175,000 contribution for capital/equipment and maintain the current budget for operating supplies, utilities, vehicle maintenance, etc. ($281,000).
.
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said the city of Janesville remains a community partner.
“We’re happy to dive into this and look into this with more detail to make sure certainly it works for the city of Janesville but also for the town and the city of Milton. … We’re happy to continue the conversation if that’s what you want to do”
Nelson said there are lots of ways costs could be split. He will present one methodology of cost sharing and what it will mean for all municipalities involved.
The commission will meet again 7 p.m. July 30.
A joint meeting of the city of the Milton and the Milton town board is being planned for August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.