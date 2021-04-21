If the city of Milton pursues a contract for fire/EMS service with the city of Janesville, it would be between just the two entities, not with the town of Milton.
“If it’s a contract service, it would make more sense that there are individual contracts,” said Milton Town Chairman Bryan Meyer at Wednesday’s virtual Joint Fire Commission meeting.
Meyer told the commission that when he was asked by Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag if the town of Milton also was interested in pursuing a contract with Janesville, he said yes.
No decisions have been made on what the Milton Fire Department owned jointly by the town and city of Milton will look like in the future. Commission members provided updates on actions taken by the city and town since the last commission meeting.
Commission member and city council member Lynda Clark said the city of Milton is waiting to hear (by July 1) Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis of fire/EMS options. The analysis will include consolidation with Janesville and a city of Milton stand-alone department.
On Monday, representatives of the towns of Milton, Harmony, Lima and Johnstown, talked about the possibility of building a satellite station that would be part of the Edgerton Fire Protection District. The station would be located on town of Milton-owned land near the intersection of East High Street and Highway 59 in Milton.
Milton Town Board previously authorized spending up to $30,000 for consulting work, being done by Five Bugles Design, a division of Wendel.
With the help of Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering, Five Bugles began looking at what spaces would be needed in a satellite station. Programming for the station in the town of Milton was done with the idea there would be a fire station in Newville, which would be part of the Edgerton district.
Meyer asked Five Bugles to work with Pickering and also do programming for a Newville station.
Once the programming is done, Five Bugles will do conceptual plans for the two fire stations and a town hall/police/court building in the town of Milton.
Wednesday’s Joint Fire Commission meeting was brief, about a half hour.
Meyer and city council member and newly appointed commission chair Theresa Rusch agreed the town and city need to keep each other updated.
“It’s not that we can drop everything for the next six, seven months,” Rusch said. “We need to continue to work together and plan beyond that. We need to know where we’re moving forward to.”
Clark said, “I just want to reiterate that the city’s not walking away from anybody. We are willing to talk to everybody.”
City council member and commission member Bill Wilson, too, said, “I think that the door is open as we move forward and especially as we start discussing what a transition might look like. In some ways, I kind of think what happened is good. We’ve kind of cleared the air. We’re all understanding the city and town are just trying to protect the best interests of the residents of our respective communities. I think we’ve got a base on which we can constructively move forward and make sure that everybody is well protected and well served for whatever the interim period of time might be til we get some final model that we feel comfortable moving forward with.”
Last month the Milton fire department responded to 83 calls.
Chief Ernie Rhodes, who is chief of the Milton and Janesville fire departments, said, “The men and women of the (Milton) fire department are still committed to the mission. They’re still willing and able to serve the community with pride and professionalism, and I’m very proud of them. It’s been a challenging time for them with everything going on and not really understanding all the information. I’m really proud of their performance and dedication to our mission.”
Putting on his city of Janesville “hat,” Rhodes said, “We are always open to consolidation. The contract language is your vehicle to get what you need for a very professional, collaborative service for your communities and your citizens. We are always open to have that conversation to build the best system that we can build, with good response times, ample resources, to handle a multitude of emergencies – not only multiple calls at once but any significant emergency.
In December the Joint Fire Commission had voted to commit to consolidating the Milton Fire Department with the Janesville Fire Department and pursue the details of a contract with the city of Janesville.
