Barbara Dittrich, Republican from Oconomowoc, has been reelected to Wisconsin Assembly District 38, according to unofficial election results Wednesday morning.
Dittrich took 22,786 votes, with Democratic challenger Melissa Winker taking 16,162 votes.
Dittrich said in a statement, “I am incredibly grateful for all the support, love, prayers, and votes to carry us through this election cycle and to a victory tonight! The left tried to steal this election away from the residents of this district by dumping an incredible amount of money into this race. However, the people spoke definitively taking a stand to choose life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness over socialism and government overreach.”
The results were as follows per county in the 38th Assembly District:
Jefferson County
— Dittrich 7,308 votes
— Winker 5,397 votes
Waukesha County
— Dittrich 12,443 votes
— Winker 6,569 votes
Dane County
— Dittrich 3,035 votes
— Winker 4,196 votes
