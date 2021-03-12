After representatives from the towns of Milton and Harmony met in closed session Friday to discuss fire and EMS protection, everything was literally on the table. A map was rolled out on a table at Milton Town Hall showing the coverage area of each of the 10 fire departments in the county.
Before signing an agreement to consolidate the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department with Janesville Fire Department, town of Milton Chairman Bryan Meyer said he wants to make certain there isn’t another possible alternative that would make more sense for taxpayers.
“I’m definitely going to entertain alternatives if there’s interest,” Meyer said.
That, he said does not rule out anything or mean that the town of Milton will not partner with Janesville or the city of Milton.
An early draft outlining what complete consolidation with Janesville would look like has been sent to Meyer and city of Milton Mayor Anissa Welch, but not the Joint Fire Commission. Town board member and commission chair Jon Jennings said he had not been sent a copy. That’s how early in the process the draft is, he said. Meyer said Janesville has been willing to make modifications to the draft and he believes a second draft will look quite different than the first.
“That’s why we haven’t brought it to our commission yet because we don’t think the draft is ready for our commission,” he said.
The draft specifies a number of years that neither the city of Milton nor the town of Milton can opt out.
The commitment is significant, Meyer said, adding it’s not necessarily unreasonable for Janesville to want that.
“But that doesn’t mean it’s best for us,” Meyer said.
The complete consolidation agreement with Janesville is still a work in progress, he said.
“And I’m encouraging that work,” Meyer said.
The town of Milton does not have a draft agreement in hand from Edgerton, he said.
“We haven’t had any meaningful conversation with them,” Meyer said. “We very well may have discussions with them. We don’t even know if it will lead to a concept or proposal.”
Harmony town board Chairman Jeff Klenz pointed out that he, as the chairman of the town of Harmony, contacted Meyer.
“It wasn’t him trying to get out of whatever they’re working on,” Klentz clarified.
About 80% of the town of Harmony is covered by the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department.
For 2021, the town of Harmony saw its contract increase from about $72,000 to $225,000.
Because of increasing costs, Klenz said, “Harmony town board is interested in anything we can do to help our taxpayers with that burden. Obviously, we have to have fire protection, but we realize it's increasing at an unbelievable rate, we’ve got to figure out the best thing we can do for our people in Harmony Township.”
Once Meyer was contacted, he said he encouraged the conversation with Harmony.
When members of the Milton town board met with representatives from the town of Harmony on Friday afternoon, most of the meeting was in closed session.
The town of Milton shares ownership of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department with the city of Milton, but no city representatives were present.
At the meeting from the town of Milton were Meyer, Jennings, board supervisor Beth Drew and town clerk/treasurer Marcy Granger, and from the town of Harmony: Klenz, board supervisor Jerry Larson and town clerk Tim Tollefson. Also present was Attorney Michael Oellerich of Nowlan & Mouat LLP, who represents both towns. The towns agreed there was no conflict of interest by having the same attorney.
They took no further action.
“It’s been very difficult to even talk about other alternatives because of the sensitive nature of negotiations that are going on,” Jennings said. “We’re doing our best to ensure that we’re doing due diligence to the communities we serve and that they have the best protection, that’s the bottom line. Who’s providing the service is not as important as the kind of service that can be provided.”
Meyer said he anticipates that the future will include a partnership of some sort that involves sharing resources but whether it’s ownership or contract remains to be seen.
The Joint Fire Commission of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Wednesday (March 17) at Milton Town Hall, 23 First St. This will be the first time the commission is meeting in person since the coronavirus pandemic began.
On the agenda is discussion and possible action regarding Milton and Milton Township Fire Department union negotiations and intergovernmental agreements negotiations and contracts. The commission will first deliberate in closed session. (This is the first time the commission is negotiating with a union representing three full-time firefighters.)
Meyer said he does not anticipate the draft consolidation agreement from Janesville to be in a form ready to bring to the commission Wednesday.
Regardless, Jennings said he anticipates passionate discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.