Child care industry defines itself as invaluable
Taking care of the workforce, the industry continues to face challenges
“Critical,” “essential,” “backbone” are all words that have been used in the past year to describe the importance of child care.
“Child care is an industry that has defined itself during the pandemic as an industry that provides absolutely invaluable support to local economies, taking care of the essential workforce,” said Emilie Amundson, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF). “It became a national hot-button topic about how do we get folks back to work if there is no place for the children to go during the day.”
The child care industry deserves a lot of credit for its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, Amundson said.
Many centers never closed their doors. They faced increase expenses and lost income, but more than anything, child care providers hope they are viewed as essential.
When K-12 school buildings were told by the state to close, child care centers were urged to stay open. In Rock County, many public school teachers received vaccinations before child care providers.
“That’s been one of our frustrations – we’re still looped in a different category, when we’re supporting the same families as K-12,” said Leah Zastoupil, president of Wisconsin Family Child Care Association.
Zastoupil said early childhood needs to be grouped with K-12.
When centers close temporarily, they lose income and even without children in buildings, there are overhead costs. Because parents are working from home, working reduced hours or not working, the demand for child care in some areas went down at least temporarily.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 precautions and the demand for cleaning supplies increased child care center operating costs.
The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) surveyed thousands of programs across states and settings between November 13 and 29, 2020. In Wisconsin, NAEYC found:
• 88% of respondents are paying additional costs for cleaning supplies.
• 60% are paying additional costs for PPE.
Tami McGuire, owner and administrator of Tami's Tender Times in Janesville and Milton, said operation costs have significantly become higher with extra cleaning supplies, masks, extra gloves and more laundry.
Increased cleaning also increases time working.
Zastoupil, as the owner of Zasty’s Family Child Care in Milton, estimated she spends about 50 hours with children and at least 20 hours cleaning and cooking.
When children arrive at child care centers, they first go to sanitation and screening stations. Parents are not allowed inside to minimize the possibility of spreading COVID-19 – and closing the center.
Not allowing visitors or parents into the building has been the biggest change, said McGuire, who hired an additional staff member to take children to their rooms in Janesville.
“The downside of this is no face-to-face time with their regular teacher,” she said.
Teachers have not been able to share smiles with parents when they relay cute things children say or empathize with them when they need to share about not-so-pleasant news, she said.
Though they have other ways of communicating with families including ClassDojo, email and daily sheets McGuire said, “Nothing beats face to face and one on one.”
On a plus side, she said, “Drop off and pick up seem to go a little smoother and less germs enter our building.”
At Zasty’s a video doorbell was installed so Zastoupil can see who’s at the door.
In the rooms, there are fewer toys.
“We’re cleaning so much that we eliminated a lot of our toys,” Zastoupil said.
Eliminated doesn’t necessarily mean gotten rid of.
Zasty’s has a 5 Star rating through YoungStar, Wisconsin’s child care quality rating and improvement system. Zastoupil described one of the requirements is having toys to help teach children about diversity and learn about different cultures and abilities.
By not having as many toys out, she said she’s gotten better at rotating toys and giving children fresh experiences.
At Janesville KinderCare, 3327 E Milwaukee St., lids have been kept on sensory tables with sand and water.
In one KinderCare classroom, children dug for plastic dinosaurs using their own plastic container filled with paper shreds.
“Our teachers have been just amazing of figuring out ways to make it work, bring the curriculum to life and have fun and try to still stay safe,” she said.
The CDC has recommended people stay 6 feet apart from one another to minimize spread of the coronavirus. How do child care providers do that with ages 6 and younger? In many instances, they don’t.
In family centers, children are with their siblings and there are eight or fewer children.
In large centers, children, just as they are in K-12, are organized in small groups, or “pods.”
In summer and fall, children spent a lot of time outside.
When school started in fall, child care centers helped with virtual learning
For child care providers, Zastoupil said changes in expectations and guidelines from DCF, the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the county have constant.
Child care providers then relay updates to parents.
People have become more aware of disease transmission, Zastoupil said, and that’s good.
Wick said, “We’ve definitely seen all illness rates in the centers go down.”
With news of a COVID-19 vaccine, she said enrollment and inquiries have increased.
“I think people are growing more confident and realizing there’s no way I can get my work done until I get the kiddos out of my house,” she said.
Child care is an essential service, it’s not a luxury, Wick said.
“Our families need us,” she said. “They’ve never needed us more. I think our kids really need us. Early childhood education is so critical to their social, emotional health and their development.”
She said she hopes the pandemic shines a light on the importance of care not only for the children but as a partner to families, “as they’re getting back out there and trying to get back to as much of a normal as we can right now.”
