If it were any other year, students, parents, grandparents and anyone else going to Milton High School’s graduation would have had one question: What’s the weather going to be like?
When it’s not raining, the graduation ceremony is held outside. Last year when it was sunny and warm, an estimated 3,000 people attended.
“With my luck, it will be a 100% year,” said Principal Jeremy Bilhorn. “A 100% year is when it’s 100% rain or 100% not, and the decision is easier.”
With a virtual ceremony going online 2 p.m. Sunday at https://www.youtube.com/user/RedHawkMedia1, weather isn’t a worry.
The decisions involved were a bit more complex: not only where but – when and how – with the governor issuing a Safer at Home order, extending the order, the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the order, then Rock County issuing an order and lifting its order.
“Our guidelines and understanding of COVID-19 continued to change,” Bilhorn said.
He wrote down several principles to guide the decision making.
“We wanted to do our part in the community to keep our students, our staff our public safe,” he said.
“We needed to be able to honor our graduates. The graduates deserve the honor. This is a milestone event. We take this ceremony seriously. We want to make the pomp and circumstance. We want to make the kids feel like a million bucks and we want the parents to have that sense of pride.
“We wanted to be able to be decisive.”
He described there’s a time when high school kids switch from being high school kids to being post high school.
“You go too far into the summer, kids have switched,” he said. “You have a very special time period where you need to be able to have that transitional event and it’s right at the end of high school.”
The administrative team looked at a drive-thru scenario, a parade and even a traditional ceremony not on school district property.
They factored in the guiding principles, worked with the county health department, and with the school district insurance company and attorney to comply with state laws.
More than 30 parents contacted the school about the graduation ceremony and Bilhorn said those comments too were taken into account.
“Where we landed was a culmination of all those things,” he said.
Students were given three options. Most popular was picking up their diploma and walking across the stage in the gymnasium – 150 students chose this option, 92 received their diplomas in the mail, and 18 had their diploma delivered to their homes.
Bilhorn and Associate Principal Tara Huber drove “Clifford, the big red van” (the school district van with Milton’s colors, red and black) to students’ homes.
Some families did not feel comfortable coming to the high school or they wanted to have more than their parents present when they received their diploma.
“If you wanted to have more than just your parents (because that is what I had gotten approved with the health department), we gave this option,” he said.
Bilhorn said he enjoyed being able to give them their diploma and give each senior that special moment.
“It was great to see the support these kids have and they’re so appreciative of getting their diploma, he said.
Taking the diplomas on the road, he said, “I felt like the Prize Patrol, all I needed was balloons and a big check. It was fun.”
When asked what he will miss most about not having the traditional ceremony, he said the energy from the crowd, seeing the graduates feel that energy of being celebrated, and the joy on their faces as they walk across the stage.
“It’s professionally the best day of my year, every single year,” he said.
This year, MHS had what administrators and staff referred to as “the five days of graduation.” Diplomas were handed out Tuesday through Saturday the week of Memorial Day.
With students and parents arriving at school at scheduled times, he said, “I got more time to talk with parents than ever before. Even if it’s a 5-minute conversation, you don’t get that at a regular graduation.”
Opportunities to take photos of individuals receiving diplomas were never better, he added.
Parents who saw their graduate walk across the stage could walk right down the center aisle, past chairs with photos of the graduates, to get the best photos any parents have ever gotten.
“I don’t this class to be defined by COVID-19,” Bilhorn said. “This class will not be defined by COVID-19. This class will be defined by how they reacted to COVID-19 and the fact that that was just one quarter of their entire four years of high school. This is class is going to be remembered for an amazing school spirit, some pretty unique individuals. They will not be defined by COVID-19.”
Photos of the 260 graduates will be shown in a virtual ceremony shared 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7 on the Red Hawk Media YouTube channel.
“I hope people watch the ceremony on June 7,” he said. “There’s a lot that’s going into it.”
Graduates will be recognized with a photo taken after they received their diploma at school or on their front lawn, or with a submitted photo.
MHS multi-media instructor Tim Hall filmed speeches from Bilhorn, Valedictorian Matthew Klinger, Salutatorian Blake Riggs, Class President Jakob Snow, Superintendent Rich Dahman, School board president Joe Martin.
MHS English teacher, also “the yearbook lady,” has been working on collages/montages for the video.
“Tim Hall is definitely the wizard behind the curtain,” Brechtl said. “He is the storyboard planner and producer, and he is responsible for publishing the videos online, making sure materials/music aren’t copyrighted.”
From Brecht’s perspective, she said, “The biggest challenge is just the need and desire to get it as perfect as we possibly can. Under normal circumstances, graduation is a big deal, but this year I think we all feel a little added pressure and responsibility to get it right because these are unprecedented times.”
Hall, however, on May 28, didn’t seem worried. He created the honors night and scholarship night videos and helped with the message to seniors and said he’s enjoyed putting together these celebrations. (All can be viewed on the Red Hawk Media YouTube channel.) He also does videography and said filming weddings can be more stressful.
How long the video will be Hall wasn’t sure. The past six graduations have been an hour and 20 minutes.
Music will include Class of 2020 Graduate Gracie Schoen singing “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift, and the school song “Washington & Lee Swing” and other music from the combined choirs and combined bands recorded at previous MHS events.
Because the Class of 2020 is Milton High School’s 100th graduating class, the ceremony will include some school history.
Without a doubt, this will be the best virtual graduation ceremony Milton High School has ever seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.