In 2019 Milton School Board member Brian Kvapil questioned a $10,500 stipend to Superintendent Tim Schigur, a $10,000 stipend to Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and a $10,000 stipend to an IT staff member.
February
- Kvapil requested an emergency board meeting but Shana Lewis, the board’s legal counsel, said a sufficient number of board members would not be available to constitute a quorum.
- Kvapil then spoke to the news media and shared information via his School District — Milton Transparency Project Facebook page. He said three bonuses or stipends totaling $30,500 were not in the 2018-19 budget.
- School board president Tom Westrick at a school board meeting said he made a mistake issuing “a one-time temporary cash market adjustment for the 2018-19 school year in the amount of $10,500 (to Superintendent Tim Schigur)” because school board policy states approval of the board is required for administrator pay or benefit adjustments.
March
- Attorney Lori Lubinsky, a partner at Axley Law Firm in Madison, concludes Westrick, as he had said, violated board policy. She finds Kvapil violated the public records law by releasing documents to the media without providing notice to the subjects of the record. She finds neither violation was intentional.
- Attorney of Milton School District Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz issues statement saying they are looking into potential legal claims related to the release of his personnel records.
- “Right hand” no longer, director of business services retires early. Mary Ellen Van Valin says she learned in August 2018 she would be reporting to Schuetz, who began working for the district in 2014 as the communications director.
- Factual findings of Lubinsky’s March 4 report show Van Valin provided Kvapil information about stipends.
- Lubinsky states: “At its core, this entire situation can be explained by this conclusion: a breakdown in communication resulted in an incorrect assumption being made that then resulted in inaccurate characterizations of conduct on the part of district employees.”
- Kvapil receives a cease and desist letter from Schuetz’s attorney.
April
- Newcomer Rick Mullen and returning board member Mike Pierce are elected to three-year terms.
- Kvapil issues an apology for not following the public records law.
- On Facebook Kvapil says he formally retracts any statement made that directly or indirectly suggests Schuetz received payments illegally or against board policy.
- Lubinsky report recommends: Board consider detail with which it keeps minutes, contract amendments be made in written summary or redline format, district not insert electronic signatures on contracts until after board approves contracts, board consider adopting a policy and/or amending administrator contracts to address circumstances under which the district will pay out unused vacation that cannot be carried over into the next year, the board take a careful look at the circumstances under which employees receive additional compensation.
May
- Top two school administrators resign. Schigur and Schuetz announce they will resign effective June 30. New school board President Joe Martin reads a statement, emphasizing the resignations of Schigur and Schuetz “are completely voluntary.”
- The contracts of both would have expired June 30, 2020. Martin in a statement said the board agreed to compensate them for some of the wages they are waiving for terminating their contracts one year early. And, he said the board agreed to pay a separate amount to compensate them for attorneys’ fees and other compensatory damages. Included in the agreement with Schigur: a payment of $148,500 as severance, $148,500 for compensatory damages and attorneys’ fees. Included in the agreement with Schuetz: $75,000 for severance, $75,000 for compensatory damages and fees, unused vacation at a per diem rate of $367, up to five all-purpose days at a rate of $100 per day. For Schuetz the board also waived any obligation to repay the district for payments made related to expenses incurred for his professional development and education.
- A statement handed to the news media stated: “The resignation agreements address issues with respect to potential claims against the district regarding the illegal release of their employment records earlier this year.”
August
- Baker Tilly financial audit looking at stipends found use of 19 categories, though possibly excessive in number, is appropriate.
December
- One sentence is added to policies for employment of support staff and professional staff. That sentence is “Any additional compensation shall be included in the staffing report for board action.”
