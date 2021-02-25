Joint fire commission member and town board member Beth Drew likened it to the chicken and egg paradox.
Which comes first – a decision about a replacement ambulance or a decision about the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department consolidating with the Janesville Fire Department?
Neither happened at Wednesday’s fire commission meeting.
The Milton City Council this month voted in favor of moving forward with the purchase of an ambulance but the town board for a second time did not.
As joint owners of the fire department, each would need to pay about $142,500 if a new ambulance is purchased.
Milton Battalion Chief Pete Mory at a previous meeting said the department looks to replace one of two ambulances every five to six years. Mory said the department is looking to replace its backup ambulance, which had its chassis replaced about five years ago and its patient compartment replaced about 12 years ago.
On Wednesday, Ernie Rhodes, who is chief of both the Janesville and Milton and Milton Township departments, said he had just received a draft consolidation contract from Janesville’s attorney. After reviewing the contract, Rhodes said he would send it to town Chairman Bryan Meyer and city Mayor Anissa Welch.
Rhodes said he would look at the contract to make sure the Milton station was fully staffed with an ambulance with two paramedics, and an engine with one officer, one driver, and one firefighter/paramedic.
“It’s language like that that I want to go through to make sure the community is protected and the contract assures that happens,” he said.
To prepare for a possible consolidation, the commission asked the chief to obtain an appraisal of Milton equipment valued at $1,000 or more.
Commission member and city council member Lynda Clark questioned if commission members were committed to the fire departments completely consolidating.
Meyer said he wanted to wait for the contract terms from Janesville. Commission chairman Jon Jennings agreed.
Clark expressed frustration that they would not commit to the idea of consolidation.
Commission member and city council member Theresa Rusch said she understood town board members want to see the contract terms but said town board members on the commission seem to be back pedaling.
“I think sometime we’re going to have to be a little more honest about what it is you really do want and what it is you’re really looking for,” she said.
“I don’t know how you can imagine that we’re not moving forward with this and that we’re back tracking in anyway,” Meyer responded.
Jennings said that disagreeing isn’t the same as back pedaling.
“We want to make sure whatever comes in front of us makes sense for both municipalities,” he said.
“What doesn’t make sense about supporting the need for a new ambulance?” Clark asked, adding she was “incredibly upset” that the town twice voted against funding a replacement ambulance.
Jennings said negotiations with Janesville will determine what equipment is needed.
If a second ambulance isn’t needed in the consolidation model, he said, “that makes a difference.”
With the fire department responding to 80 calls per month, Clark asked where the idea of one ambulance came from.
Jennings deferred to Rhodes.
If the Milton station becomes a satellite station, part of a multiple station response or system, Rhodes said at a minimum, the station would have an ambulance, engine, tender and depending on the other areas, a brush truck, and potentially a rescue boat.
To Meyer’s point, Jennings said, “We don’t have a definitive equipment model of what the new department will look like and that will come in the terms of the contract that we receive.””
“We are not going to start this consolidation tomorrow,” Clark said, adding it could be two, three years.
Jennings emphasized that the ambulance to be replaced is functioning as it should be without any mechanical issues.
“Because we don’t have an ambulance that is in dire need or even desperate need to be replaced, we need to look at the consolidation model and see what equipment we really need,” he said. “Are we spending $300,000 unnecessarily between our municipalities?”
Commission member and city council member Bill Wilson asked: “Would we be having this discussion about the ambulance and not approving the ambulance if it weren’t for the discussion of the consolidation?”
Historically, he said he thought the department has been good about following an equipment replacement schedule.
“I think that if it weren’t for the consolidation discussion, that we wouldn’t be having this discussion about the ambulance,” he said.
In that case, he said the town and the city would approve the ambulance.
Wilson added, “I wouldn’t vote to consolidate with Janesville without the contract either. That’s an important step. However, I think there is a frustration on the part of the city that there may not be a commitment even to that framework of services (consolidation) being at least equal.”
In terms of training, backup and a number of other ways, he said complete consolidation with Janesville vs. a standalone department looks “better as well as cheaper.”
Speaking about the ambulance, he said, “I think it’s important to know and understand even if we go to referendum this year, it’s going to take us time. We might not pass the referendum the first time around. Are we going to say we’re not going to buy or replace any equipment until consolidation takes place?”
All they would be doing is deferring maintenance, he said.
