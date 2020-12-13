The Milton Joint Fire Commission voted to commit to consolidating the Milton Fire Department with the Janesville Fire Department and pursue the details of a contract with the city of Janesville.
“That isn’t signing a contract with Janesville – there would still be a contract review,” said commission member Bill Wilson at the Dec. 9 commission meeting.
Two scenarios for a full-time fire department were introduced to the fire commission in July: consolidate with Janesville or stand alone.
Wilson said a full-time department is something that needs to happen in Milton and it needs to happen as quickly as possible. He pointed to ongoing concerns about staffing shortages with the current hybrid model (three full-time paramedics and other members paid to be at the station or on standby).
Would taxpayers in the town or city of Milton get a good deal in the consolidation model?
Responding to the question he had raised, Wilson said the answer is unknown.
The commission would not have the answers it needs, he said unless the commission committed to pursuing a contract with Janesville.
“Why should Janesville put lots and lots of time into coming up with a contract unless there’s a serious intent that we want to have a contract?” he asked.
That serious intent came with a 4-2 vote.
“That’s the first step in getting the details of a contract we can then review,” Wilson said.
Commission Chair Jon Jennings and commission member Beth Drew were not in favor of taking that step.
“In my mind, it’s not whether we should consolidate, but with whom we should consolidate,” said Drew, who said she tried to start that conversation last summer.
She questioned what consolidation looks like for the town and added her concern is not focused on whose name is on the trucks.
“That is absolutely not what I’m concerned about,” she said.
Rather, she said, “It is about what our voice is and how we’re able to protect the department that we currently have.”
“I do want to publicly state I do have some concerns with whom we consolidate,” she added.
Turning to the standalone model, she questioned whether the staffing is necessary “for what our needs are, for the size community that we have.”
Wilson asked Drew who she had in mind for other consolidations.
Edgerton comes to mind, she said based on its similar size and types of responses.
Commission member Lynda Clark said previous Milton chiefs had expressed no interest in consolidating with Edgerton.
“I think eventually we’re going to find that all of this area is going to consolidate at some point,” said commission member Larry Laehn.
Jennings said he would echo some of Drew’s comments.
“I do agree that there are some concerns about the future,” he said.
For instance, Jennings said, “you don’t necessarily know how operational expenses are going to increase from year to year.”
With consolidation, he said, “We’re limited in how much say we get in the (budgeting) process if we do consolidate because then we become a contract.”
Drew commented on how the contracts for the towns that contracted with the Milton Fire Department changed this year.
Contracts in 2021 reflect a $152,238 (208.77%) increase for the town of Harmony, a $25,481 (169.59%) increase for the town of Lima, and a $31,884 (115.20%) increase for the town of Johnstown.
(None of the contracted towns is covered entirely by the Milton Fire Department. About 80% of Harmony is covered by the Milton Fire Department, 74% of Johnstown, 40% of Lima and 5% of Koshkonong. At last week’s meeting, the fire commission was still waiting to hear from the town of Koshkonong which would see an $11,642 (142.36%) increase.)
“If we enter into a consolidation model and have this contract, then we don’t have a say as to what our costs look like going forward,” she said.
City Administrator Al Hulick said, “At the end of the day, we’re all governed by the same laws (levy limits and expenditure restraint).”
Any large costs incurred by Janesville would have to run through those “funnels” before they come to the contracted municipalities, he said.
“Ultimately, what we have said to the surrounding townships is (the cost of service) is based on equalized value,” he said. “As they grow, their commensurate contribution grows as well, which only seems reasonable. In essence, that’s the American taxing way. So if a contract is constructed with that manner, which Janesville obviously is in agreement with, there is a cap and that’s based on individual municipalities’ growth levels.”
Although contracts between the town of Milton and the city of Janesville, and the city of Milton and the city of Janesville haven’t been negotiated, he said he thinks cost based on equalized value is a reasonable place to start.
“If it’s fair for us to ask (our contracted towns) to do it, I think it’s fair for Janesville to ask us to do it as well,” he said.
Rhodes said if the commission wanted to, it could create a finance committee in conjunction with Janesville to work through the budget every year and the contract could specify a percentage increase not to exceed.
Commenting on the idea of merging with another department, Rhodes said, “Whoever you merge with, think about their funding and their resources. If you merge with an organization that is underfunded or limited in funding, what you do is create one big underfunded fire department. If you would merge with Janesville, you would not have that problem.”
Commission member Theresa Rusch said the Milton Fire Department and Janesville Fire Department aren’t the same, but they complement one another.
“The best step forward is to move with Janesville,” she said.
Rhodes will work with the municipalities to continue negotiations to finalize a contract to be presented to the municipalities and the fire commission.
The “Functional Merger,” through an updated agreement sets the groundwork for that and was approved by the commission on Nov. 18 and the city of Milton on Dec. 1. Approval from the town of Milton and city of Janesville also are needed. Among the things the functional merger does is merge command staff using current command staff members from each fire department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.