MILTON – A manufacturer of screens for homes, backyards, large venues and golf simulators plans to begin construction on a new 56,250-square-foot facility next month.
The new home of Carl’s Place will be on northwest corner of Putman Parkway and County Trunk M. Project completion is anticipated by the end of the year.
“Carl” is Milton resident Carl Markestad, who in 2006 was looking for a large outdoor movie screen and had trouble finding the size he wanted then found he wasn’t the only one.
Carl’s Place focuses on the “do it yourself” market and early on, selling only material for people who wanted to build screens, was even more “DIY.”
Today the business offers projector screen material, finished edge screens, hanging screen kits, standing screen kits, rear projection hanging kits, golf simulator enclosure kits and other theater and golf simulator products.
Most Carl’s Place customers can add a projector and a home theater screen to their basement in a weekend, depending on what kind of wiring is needed and how handy they are. In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide Safer at Home order, more people tried their hand at being handy.
With even golf courses being closed for a while, Markestad said spring was a little busier for golf simulator products.
“The bigger bump that we saw was probably from people wanting to do outdoor drive-in type movie screens,” he said. “We had a lot of inquiries from places trying to set up drive-ins. That was the easily identifiable spike last spring and summer.”
At the beginning of 2020, he said, “We were expecting pretty solid growth, but it was probably double what we thought it would be.”
In a week, he said Carl’s Place fills hundreds of orders and sometimes thousands.
While customers worldwide interact with the business via its website, Carl’s Place needs lots of room for its operations and employees behind the scenes.
Markestad began working on his dream full-time in 2010. This year will be the second time the business has moved and expanded in Milton.
In 2015, Carl’s Place relocated from a 5,000-square-foot building at 1223 Storrs Lake Road to 1400 E. High St., where it is now. At the start of 2020, the building was 12,000 square feet, today it is 24,000 square feet.
“That was a huge space to us then,” said Markestad during an interview Thursday. “We had two people in our office and three or four people working in our warehouse. It felt like we could grow forever in there.”
He described “growth happens slow and steady but also to the point where it catches you by surprise sometimes.
“You go from thinking you’ll never need any more space to feeling like we’re totally crowded here. It’s definitely a good challenge. I’m pretty proud of my team and what we’ve all been able to accomplish."
Altogether, the business has about 25 employees and that number will grow, he said.
“We’re planning the building to hold a lot of people,” he said. “Having gone through this a couple of times already, at both places, we’ve doubled our space. With the next move, there will be room to almost triple the space if needed.”
The new site has room to expand the building by approximately 90,000 square feet.
“We manufacture big sheets of fabric so the tables to lay the fabric out on are big,” he said. “Our people who sew each have a big table space to spread their work out on.”
For example, a golf screen is about 10 feet tall and 16 feet wide.
“When you have 100s of those getting worked on, you need a lot of space to spread out,” he said.
While a lot is going on at 1400 E. High St., not everyone in the area knows what.
Carl’s Place is not in the business of sending employees to people’s homes for consulting, design or installation, but it is in the business of educating its customers.
“We try to help the customer with all the hardest decisions and hardest items to find or to assemble. From there, we kind of leave it all to them to put it together.”
Step-by-step instructions help plan a space (including what size screen or what material) and build the screen.
To help people who are looking for something online like he was, he said, "it was only in my dreams that imagined getting here 10 years ago.”
In December, the city council approved a TIF development agreement with IHT Investments on Dec. 17. Carl's Place leases space from IHT and Markestad is owner of both. As part of the agreement, the city agrees to sell 8.17 acres of land to the developer for $1. The city will provide an annual “pay-go” incentive in the amount of $27,092.50 for 10 years, as the developer constructs a 50,625 square-foot facility that generates an annual tax bill of not less than $55,687.50 for the life of the 10-year agreement.
