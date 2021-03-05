Wisconsin has taken steps to offset the costs of providing early care and education. Through the Consolidated Appropriations act of 2021, Wisconsin received about $148.8 million.
Gov. Tony Evers more than once has said the success of the state’s early child care and education system is directly tied to the economic success of the state.
Most of the funding from the state’s second Child Care Development Block Grant will be distributed through two additional phases of the Child Care Counts program. Five additional programs will address specific needs identified as crucial to the future success of early care and education in Wisconsin. The plan would need approval from the Joint Committee on Finance.
• Critical technology infrastructure ($10 million) – COVID-19 has underscored how critical reliable internet access and technology is for childcare providers to continue learning, access state services, and connect with the families they serve. This program would provide funding to reduce the cost of technology for providers.
• Workforce recruitment and retention ($10 million) – Early childhood educators make on average $10 to 13 dollars an hour and have a 40% turnover rate. This program will supplement low wages and minimal benefits and require compliance with federal and state background check requirements.
• Shared services networks ($5.5 million) – With childcare operating on razor thin margins, shared services networks aim to maximize resource efficiencies for administrative functions. Funding will support expanding existing models or create new networks as needed.
• Private sector partnership ($10 million) – This new program will offer funding to businesses to purchase infant and toddler childcare slots for their employees. It will require matching funds from businesses, which will allow them to transition to a sustainable childcare support program for their employees.
• Training and communications ($5.5 million) – This program would modernize the required training curriculum to implement best practices, including health and safety, translate programs into multiple languages, and allow trainings to be accessible online so they can be available across Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.