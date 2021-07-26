Anniston Setz enjoys making slime; she learned how to make the pliable material by watching YouTube videos at home and then tweaked the recipe just a bit.
For two days this summer, the 8-year-old girl worked to make batches of the squishy slime with one ultimate goal – to sell it as part of a fundraiser.
While making slime has become a popular past time for children in the last several years, this is the second year Anniston, who attends Waterloo Elementary School, has turned her slime into school supplies for teachers.
Marcelina Setz, Anniston’s mom, is an ambassador for Do Good Wisconsin, which was co-founded by Marshall resident Eric Salzwedel. According to Setz, about three years ago Salzwedel and Do Good Wisconsin co-founder Brian Herbst decided to take donations for school supplies that would be given directly to teachers.
According to the results of a 2018 survey conducted by AdoptAClassroom.org, on average, teachers spend $740 of their own money on classroom supplies during that year compared to 2015 when the average out-of-pocket costs for supplies was $600 and nearly 96% of respondents purchased basic supplies for their classrooms such as paper, pencils and folders.
Do Good Wisconsin’s Teacher Supply Drive is an effort to help relieve the financial burden of buying supplies for some of the state’s educators.
Last year was the first time Anniston sold slime to help buy classroom supplies for teachers; she was able to donate $300. As of Wednesday, July 20, she had raised approximately $290 with donations being accepted through Friday, July 30.
Do Good Wisconsin is not only accepting monetary donations, but supply donations as well. People can check out the organization’s registry online or in-store at Target.
Anniston chose to fundraise for the program “so the teachers don’t have to buy their own supplies.” The decision to sell slime was because not only does the 8-year-old like to make it, but also can create the substance herself.
Of the 27 sealed containers of homemade slime, Anniston had only three leftover four days after her July 17 pop-up sale at Paradiddle’s Café in Waterloo.
“We had a table and I had a poster and I set out all the slime,” she said. “We stayed for 3.5 hours for one day.”
Some customers bought the $5 containers while others opted to just leave a monetary donation at the table.
“Not everyone really likes slime,” Anniston said.
She also collected donations through a Venmo account created by her mom.
On top of the slime sales, Anniston will help pack and deliver the boxes of classroom supplies, a task she is looking forward to completing during the upcoming weekend.
Setz said the 2021 goal of the Teacher Supply Drive was to offer assistance to 300 classrooms across Wisconsin; this number represents only about half of the teachers who applied for the program.
“There’s definitely a need out there, it’s alarming about how responsible teachers are for purchasing supplies (themselves) for their classrooms,” the Waterloo woman said.
Currently, the need extends beyond what the Do Good Wisconsin Teacher Supply Drive can supply, but Setz hopes in the future there will be more sponsorships and partnerships to help even more teachers who apply for the program.
Setz noted in addition to Do Good Wisconsin, the Madison Reading Project has partnered with the organization to supply classroom new books to 100 of the teachers who were selected to receive donations.
Setz is not surprised to see her daughter join in the philanthropical efforts – she took Anniston to fundraising events as a toddler and found ways to get her involved.
“I’m really proud of her and it makes me excited to see her take the initiative on her own and really want to do it,” Setz said. “She really was the driving force in this, she kept asking me if she could do it. She talked to Paradiddle’s and asked for their permission to sit and sell it. This is her doing. I think she’s been watching long enough that she knows what she’s doing now.
“And I can see she has a genuine interest in helping too,” Setz said. “This is her way to help. She has a good heart.”
More information about Do Good Wisconsin can be found on its Facebook page.