Students in the Milton School District will be released from school one hour early on Mondays next year. Teachers will use the time to work collaboratively in professional learning communities (PLCs).
In 2021-22, middle school will be done at 1:50 p.m., high school will be done at 1:55 p.m., elementary schools will be done at 2:35 p.m. and Northside Intermediate School will be done at 2:40 p.m. (4K does not meet on Mondays.)
The school board initially was presented with two options, which school board member Mike Hoffman said was basically all or nothing. Option 1 had early release on Mondays, as they are now (1:05 p.m. for elementary schools, 1:10 p.m. for Northside, 1:55 p.m. for the middle school and 2 p.m. for the high school). Option 2 had no early release on Mondays.
Board members Mike Hoffman, Dave Holterman, Jennifer Johns and Brian Kvapil on Feb. 8 voted in favor of seeing a different option with fewer early releases. Board President Joe Martin and school board members Shelly Crull-Hanke and Rick Mullen voted against the motion to delay.
On Feb. 22, the school board was presented with three options.
Option 1 was what was proposed initially.
Option 2 was one hour early release on Mondays districtwide.
Option 3 had early release at the same times as Option 1 but on only 16 Mondays spread throughout the school year.
Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn addressed a concern brought up on Feb. 8: instructional time required by the state.
For K-6, the minimum number of hours required by the state is 1,050. For 7-12, the minimum number of hours is 1,137 minutes.
All three options were over the required minimum hours of instruction and had asynchronous online learning days on the five professional development (PD) days.
“That’s how we’re able to recoup some of those minutes,” Bilhorn said.
Responding to a question from Kvapil, Bilhorn said the minimum required by the state once was 180 days of instruction. Now, Bilhorn said now required instruction is based on hours.
“From my perspective,” Kvapil said, “I think those asynchronous days are ineffective.”
Executive Assistant Kim Krause provided the total hours schools were in session pre-pandemic. For 2018-19, they were:
• High school and middle school: 1,175
• Northside Intermediate, East and Harmony: 1,104
• West and Consolidated: 1,118
Including the asynchronous virtual learning days, Option 2 has 1,112.17 hours of instruction for K-6 and 1,186.33 for high school.
Director of Student Services Susan Probst said both PLC and PD are important. She defined PLC as in-the-moment response, and PD as big-picture planning to move the district forward.
Director of Curriculum & Instruction Ryan Ruggles referred to PLC time as “not just a meeting time,” but “highly structured time.”
Regardless of what the 2021-22 school year looks like, he said it should be an intentional year.
Holterman said he recognized each option presented provided more than the required hours of instruction.
And, he said, “I can accept there’s value in creating time for planning outside the traditional class but believe that more than once a month will produce a greater level of lost opportunity among the student body than of opportunity gained. I remember my time as a student and recall finding learning opportunities greatly reduced in partial days. By the time we started doing anything, the class was already over.”
He said early release days leading into this year were an opportunity for staff to best learn how to deliver virtual instruction and gave the custodial staff time to disinfect and clean areas.
“I think in going through that process, we reaffirmed that in-person instruction is the best model for kids,” he said. “I think we also affirmed the stress points caused for kids, parents and caregivers from repetitive virtual education. Another thing that I’d like to recognize is the fact that we, as a community, made a $59 million investment in facilities that are best used with kids in them.”
Crull-Hanke, a retired teacher from the Beloit Turner School District, said, “PLC time is very dysfunctional if it’s after school.” When PLC was after school, she said she found people had coaching or other extra duties.
Mullen said he would have preferred Option 1 because that’s what the administration prefers, but he said the board members had to come to a consensus and made a motion to choose Option 2.
Before a vote was taken, Superintendent Rich Dahman said, “We all value the time students that are in classrooms but in order for that time to be used as effectively as possible and for the teachers to continue to develop their skills, we need to give teachers time to plan and dig into assessment data so they can best meet those students’ needs.”
Martin said he wanted to be supportive of the administrative team and noted quality of instructional minutes is more important than quantity and PLCs enhance quality.
The vote was 5-2 with Crull-Hanke, Hoffman, Johns, Martin and Mullen voting yes and Kvapil and Holterman voting no.
The 2021-22 calendar includes PD days (online asynchronous learning) on Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Jan. 14, 2022, March 7, 2022, and May 9, 2022.
The first day of school is Sept. 1 and the last day of school for high school seniors is June 1, 2022, and June 8, 2022, for all others. Graduation will be June 5, 2022.
