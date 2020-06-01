The Milton House will reopen for scheduled tours beginning Tuesday.
“We have greatly missed sharing the Milton House with guests so we are excited to once again welcome people to the site, but we are also trying to balance the safety of both guests and staff,” said Keighton Klos, executive director of the Milton Historical Society.
Guests are asked to book a tour time in advance and include only a single household with no more than 10 guests.
“We are recommending guests wear masks, but are not requiring them,” Klos said.
Milton House staff and docents will wear masks.
Since last summer, updates have been made to enhance the tour experience.
In the cellar, where guests learn about the Freedom Seekers who came to the Milton House, the experience is more immersive, Klos said.
The Milton House is a good option for a day trip or an educational outing for parents to do with their kids, she said.
Tours can be scheduled by calling (608) 868-7772.
Hours are the same as they have been other summers Tuesday through Sunday. Tours are offered every half hour with the first tour at 10 a.m. and the last at 3 p.m. Tours are about an hour long. The museum is closed on Monday.
Tour prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for youth (age 6 - 17) and free for children under 5. Milton Historical Society members are admitted free, veterans/active military receive a $2 admission discount, and AAA members receive a $1 admission discount.
Earlier this year
The museum closed to the public March 16 after President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency due to COVID-19.
In April and May, the museum is open primarily for school tours.
To offset the loss of tour revenue, the Milton Historical Society was able to secure a Payroll Protection Program from the Small Business Administration. That helped covered payroll for an 8-week period, Klos said.
Funds also were raised during through the global #GivingTuesdayNow campaign and a local mail campaign asking for support.
“We have been greatly blessed with the support and generosity of both individuals and businesses in the community,” Klos said.
To continue to fund operations, she said, “It will be critical to get guests back in the doors over the summer.”
