A wrong-way driver caused two fatalities and one injury in a crash on Interstate 94 Monday night.
At approximately 7:08 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on I-94 near County Highway O.
A vehicle traveling westbound on I-94 in the eastbound lanes collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94. The wrong way vehicle rolled over into the median and the driver was later pronounced deceased while being transported to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene and a passenger was treated on scene for injuries. The State Patrol is conducting a reconstruction of the crash scene and investigation is still ongoing.
Assisting agencies included Jefferson County Sheriff, Lake Mills Police Department and Fire Department and Jefferson County Medical Examiner.
