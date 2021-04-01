The Milton Town Board in a special meeting Thursday authorized making an offer to purchase vacant land to potentially build a new municipal building that could house the town hall, town police department and even a town fire department.
Town Chairman Bryan Meyer did not specify where the land is located but hoped to provide more details soon.
The town hall is currently located in the city of Milton at 23 1st St.
Meyer said the board for years has talked of a needing a new town hall with more space inside for offices and meetings, a garage for two police vehicles, and more parking.
As the town board continues to look at its options for fire and EMS, it is considering establishing its own department, consolidating with Janesville Fire Department or working with another fire department, possibly Edgerton.
City of Milton officials during a special council meeting Tuesday made it clear that the city would and could only negotiate fire and EMS services on behalf of the city. Milton city council voted to narrow its options to consolidating with Janesville or establishing its own fire department without the town of Milton.
The city and town of Milton have long shared 50-50 ownership of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department (“Milton Fire Department”). The Joint Fire Commission had previously looked at how the fire department might move forward with the interests of both municipalities in mind.
“The city of Milton made it very obvious that they’re not entertaining an option to directly include the town of Milton, so we have the same responsibility to find out what we can and should do,” Meyer said.
At Thursday’s meeting, the town board took several actions.
The board gave authorization for any of its five town board members (Meyer, Jon Jennings, John Traynor, Jim Hanlon, Beth Drew) to talk to other municipalities or entities about fire protection and EMS.
Jennings clarified they would be fact finding and information gathering on behalf of the town board.
“Final review of that information would come before the town board,” he said.
In addition to Janesville, Meyer said, “We’re talking to Edgerton, we’re talking to our other historical contracted towns (Harmony, Johnstown, Lima, Koshkonong), too, and considering any option.”
Looking at options for a new or renovated fire station, the city and town in 2017 completed a contract with Five Bugles Design. The firm did a space needs analysis and determined what size fire station would be needed, provided schematic design drawings to show what the spaces would be used for, and estimated the cost of construction.
On Thursday the town board authorized spending up to $30,000 for consulting and engineering work that would help the town determine what it might need to build a fire station without the city.
Meyer said that’s in the event that there will be a new facility to serve the town of Milton and possibly the contracted towns.
For the vacant property that the town is looking at purchasing, the town board authorized up to $10,000 for surveying work.
Previously
In December 2020, the town and city of Milton, OK'd "a functional merger" of the Milton and Janesville fire departments as a short-term solution.
Ernie Rhodes, who is chief of the Janesville Fire Department and through shared administrative services, chief of the Milton Fire Department, recommended the departments functionally merge administrative tasks, command staff, resources, create economies of scale, standardize fire/EMS operations, and training "to leverage the fire departments together for better service.”
At Tuesday's Milton City Council meeting, City Administrator Al Hulick said, “Janesville has told us that at the end of this year, they are done with the shared services agreement,” Hulick said. “Something has to change. We cannot stay the same.”
In December 2020, the Milton Joint Fire Commission voted 4-2 to commit to completely consolidating the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department with the Janesville Fire Department and pursue the details of a contract with the city of Janesville.
At the December meeting, commission member and city council member Bill Wilson raised the question: “Why should Janesville put lots and lots of time into coming up with a contract unless there’s a serious intent that we want to have a contract?”
Like fire departments across the nation, the Milton Fire Department has faced staffing shortages as it transitioned out of being a volunteer fire department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.