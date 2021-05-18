Public Health Madison and Dane County announced that it will be lifting all public health orders as of June 2, including mask orders, capacity and gathering limits, according a statement released early Tuesday afternoon.
“Today I applaud the 63% of Dane County residents who have gotten vaccinated. This extremely high number allows us to make the decision today to lift our orders on June 2, when we estimate that 75% of those eligible for vaccine will have received their first dose,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Because not everyone is able to get vaccinated, particularly our kids younger than 12, even after the orders expire, unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks in public spaces.”
When the order expires on June 2, masking and distancing will become a recommendation, as opposed to a requirement. As part of the announcement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recommended that in the time between the release of the statement and the actual expiration of public health orders two weeks later, business owners and managers should consider how they will proceed with their own public health policies and communicate those policies to their patrons.
The end of public health requirements in Dane County is likely to have wider impact, as Madison-based businesses in other counties, like chain restaurants, reconsider policies across their locations.
After June 2, Public Health Madison & Dane County strongly recommends that school and youth settings continue to require masks in indoor settings, as outlined in the latest CDC guidance.
“Dane County has put in the work, and now we are going to start seeing the benefits. The pandemic isn’t over, but we are getting closer to normal thanks to the sacrifices we have all made in the past year. We have saved lives in this county by following public health orders and now getting vaccinated. We should all be proud,” said Jerry Halverson, MD, Chair of the Board of Health.