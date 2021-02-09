Ryker Bailey expected more from himself at the state swim meet last week, but his coach said even making it to the meet comes with an extra sense of accomplishment this year.
The Milton High School junior got off to a quick start in the 100-meter butterfly but couldn’t sustain the speed in the second half of the race against fellow Division 2 swimmers.
“I thought it went really well. I know that he had some higher expectations for the meet, but I think finally going to state after being one or two spots away in the past two years, it was really about taking it in and experiencing what it's like,” coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said.
"He went out in the fastest 50 (meters) I've probably ever seen him go,” his coach said. “He went out in 25.4 (seconds), which is his fastest 50 fly ever. And then he did come back in 32 (seconds). It’s very hard to recover from going out as fast as you possibly can.”
Bailey said he was thankful for community and team support.
“It could have gone a lot better, but it was still an exciting race,” Bailey said.
“It was a crazy season, but we got through it. I’m glad that I was a part of it. Everything happens for a reason,” he said.
He hopes to return to the state meet in his senior season next year.
“I’ll have to push myself past what I think I’m capable of,” he said.
Hassenfelt thinks it’s possible for both Bailey and other swimmers.
"I feel like this kind of gives him and his fellow teammates that fire to get more people to state than just one person. So I feel like he has the ability to go back along with more of his teammates,” she said.
"Their self esteem, their mental health, it all kind of was boosted from us being able to swim this season. We were shut down, and then reboot back up and then shut down again. And to just finally get in the water and be all together I think is what we all needed. Our hard work throughout our short season really did pay off because they were able to drop time this season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.