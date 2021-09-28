“It’s in our backyards”

In recent years, the Lake Mills Police Department has been involved in a pair of human trafficking cases. In one instance, a 70-year-old man was involved in a sex ring in Green County involving a 15-year-old girl. In the second case, a middle school youth was exchanging nude photos with a man in Illinois; this is the type of grooming behavior that can lead to sex trafficking.
A Lake Mills woman noted several years ago, a group of high school girls were involved with selling photos of themselves online to a man for quick cash.
“The young adults thought it was harmless because they weren’t ever meeting this person in person and they started to get their friends to do it as well,” she said, adding eventually the man did want to meet up with the teens.
“It’s kind of scary because it’s happening here,” said LMPD Chief Mick Selck.
This information was shared at a Sept. 22 human trafficking presentation hosted by Join the Movement (JTM), an organization working to educate people about the topic of human trafficking and advise on ways to prevent or stop it from happening.
JTM President and Founder Dawn Heath-Fiedler said human trafficking is any time another person is exploiting someone for financial gain.
She said based on recent statistics, Wisconsin is in the top 10 states for human trafficking, but noted these numbers can fluctuate based on the number of prosecuted cases and sting operations to discover trafficking.
“I do know, based on the numbers of people being trafficked or groomed, we have to assume that at every high school and middle school in the United States there’s at least one person who is being groomed or victimized right now,” Heath-Fiedler said.
While many adults may recall being told about danger of strangers when they were younger, social media has allowed predators’ access to children, who are often the most vulnerable to being trafficking victims.
Heath-Fiedler recalled being contacted about a 12-year-old girl who was contemplating suicide; the child had been sending nude photos to a man in the United Kingdom. But this girl was not the only person in a small Wisconsin community being groomed by the traffickers – the man was also grooming four other girls in her school class.
“This man knew everything about the girl – where she lived, what she looked like, everything,” the JTM founder said. “He knew everything about her family. This girl didn’t know what to believe anymore because she believed he still loved her and mom is worried sick and she’s thinking her daughter did all these wrong things. She’s afraid to call the police because she feels her daughter will be the one in trouble.”
Heath-Fielder told the woman and her 12-year-old daughter that they were the victims and would not be in trouble. It was the man engaging with the girls who would face consequences for his actions.
“It’s in our backyards,” she said. “And we don’t even know it.”
She said the average age of a sex trafficking victims are 11-13. Heath-Fielder said this is the same age when children start to pull away from their parents more and start to figure out who they are.
The JTM founder explained children’s brains are not fully developed so they do not know the danger they are putting themselves in when they exchange information and photos on social media.
For instance, Heath-Fiedler explained how predators could use TikTok to engage with children. When someone posts a TikTok video, the trafficker can observe things in the background of the video such to provide context to where the youth lives.
Or, if a youth posts online about how their parents don’t understand them, a predator can begin the grooming process by messaging the young person how even if their parents don’t understand them, they do.
“They say, ‘oh, your parents took your cell phone away? Let me send you one,’” Heath-Fielder said. “They make promises and try to act like they care. And the predators will take the time to groom the child because for them, it’s worth the wait.”
She said the reason traffickers will take the time to groom someone is because trafficking is a $150 billion worldwide industry. The predator sees this time as an investment for a bigger payday.
Heath-Fielder said parents could help prevent or stop trafficking by creating simple social media rules. These include not allowing children to have cell phones or computers in their room during the overnight hours, parents knowing passwords to social media accounts, allowing children to only ‘friend’ people they know in real life, having computers and other screen devices only in shared family spaces, and parents creating an atmosphere of openness and transparency when it comes to online activities.
While many people think of trafficking as someone being kidnapped and then being exploited, the JTM founder said 97% of the time, the victim knows the person trafficking them.
She noted traffickers are not just adults; teens can exploit their peers by sharing nude photos or sets that were meant for just one person to view.
Heath-Fiedler said the greatest asset in working to end trafficking is other youths.
“We need to train our youth that if they see something, they need to say something,” she said.
Those who attended learned sex trafficking is not something that just happens in the digital age. JTM board member Angie, who did not provide her last name as her trafficker is still in the area, was just 9 when she was trafficked. Now nearly 50, she said the experience of being trafficked never leaves the victim.
“It’s like a tick, it attaches itself to you and won’t leave,” Angie said.
She explained that at 9, after moving to a new community, she met a high school boy from the neighborhood who became her friend and later her “boyfriend.” The boy started to abuse Angie on a daily basis before she was introduced to an older man. That man began sex trafficking Angie in the community.
This abuse continued until she was 12 and her family moved to a new community.
While this was the only time Angie was trafficked, there were instances of sexual assault when she was 7 and later during her teenage years.
“When it happened to me, there were no words for human trafficking or trauma counseling,” she said about the incidents, which began in the late 1970s.
While the bulk of the presentation was about sex exploitation, it was noted there are other human trafficking occurrences such as slave labor, debt bondage, organ harvesting, child brides, and child soldiers.
Heath-Fiedler said migrant workers are particularly vulnerable to slave labor. The individuals are taken to an unknown place to work; their identification documents are taken from them, as is any money. The migrants also often do not speak English, creating a barrier from understanding what is occurring.
Homeless people, particularly youth, can also be exploited for slave labor. Heath- Fielder said homeless individuals may be given shelter and food but told they need to “work it off” through either sex or domestic labor in the household they are staying.
More information on how to combat trafficking or what trafficking may look like can be found on JTM’s website, https://www.jtme.org.