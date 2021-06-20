TOWN OF MILTON – Nothing is set “in stone” or even brick.
Milton Town Board members looked at conceptual plans for a town hall /police station and new fire station. It’s yet to be determined if a new fire station would be a satellite station of the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
At the beginning of Thursday’s special meeting, Chairman Bryan Meyer said the intent was not to make a commitment to the projects, but to look at facility needs.
The town has land to build on after recently purchasing 6 acres near the intersection of East High Street and Highway 59.
Conceptual plans show a town hall/police station on the west side of the property and a fire station on the east.
Representatives from Five Bugles Design, a division of Wendel, presented updated plans and estimates of probable costs for the buildings.
Construction of a 19,345-square-foot fire station at $285 per square foot is estimated at $5.5 million. Adding furniture, fixtures, communications and technology, contingencies and other costs, the project is estimated at $7.2 million.
A 12,735-square-foot town hall/police station at $285 per square foot is estimated at $3.6 million. Adding other costs, the estimate is $4.9 million.
Five Bugles Design Director of Emergency Services Robert Krzyzanowski said, “We want to give you a number that we’ll never go over and will just go down from here.”
The cost changes depending on what’s needed and the type of materials used in construction, said Krzyzanowski.
Typically, at this point, he said there’s more square footage than needed.
Both buildings have a secure vestibule entrance.
To the right of the fire station vestibule is a watch room that looks out on five, double-deep apparatus bays.
To the left of the vestibule are offices for the paid-on-call lieutenant and shift lieutenant, conference room and general/training storage room.
Other spaces include six intern dorm rooms, a study room, two restroom/shower rooms, a kitchen/dining room, exercise room, six dorm rooms and a residential laundry room.
Decontamination areas include gear laundry and decon showers. PPE is stored in a locker room.
At town hall, the public would enter the lobby to find a customer service area with two windows for the town clerk/treasurer/building inspector/assessor.
Other public spaces include a small and large conference room, restrooms, and a 2,091-square-foot court room/meeting room/community room, which Meyer said is intended to be shared with the fire department.
Areas for town officials include offices, a fire safe room, restroom and kitchen/breakroom, judge’s chamber and separate entrance.
The police station includes offices, equipment storage, evidence intake, processing and storage; file storage, locker room and restroom/shower room.
Large evidence can be secured and lawn equipment can be stored in the garage, which shows space for five vehicles. The town has two.
“We’re not going to have five squads,” Meyer emphasized.
Looking at the space dedicated for police and court, he said it may seem like there’s a lot, but there are statutory requirements and security needs.
Parking areas are designated for police/town hall, public parking (shared with the fire station) and fire department parking.