An 18-year-old Lake Mills man has been charged with possession of child pornography, second degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of felony bail jumping after police exposed the man’s crime while searching for evidence of drug trafficking on his phone.
Jarred Coy was arrested July 21, after the Lake Mills Police Department and the Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his home on Lake Street in Lake Mills.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts, Coy waived his Miranda rights and spoke with police admitting his relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Coy said the girl sent him explicit photos.
Police found three images on Coy’s phone. Coy allegedly said he, “didn’t ask for the pictures.” Police also found numerous text messages detailing the sexual interaction between Coy and the victim.
In an interview with police Coy, said he had sex with the victim and stated the couple waited until she turned 14 to do it. He also said, “he knew it was wrong because of her age.”
Coy was on probation at the time of the sex crime and was out on bond on another charge. He was previously found guilty of taking a vehicle without consent. He was charged in October with battery as a party to a crime and disorderly conduct as a party to a crime.
He will appear in court for an initial appearance Feb. 15, via Zoom. If convicted on all counts Coy faces up to 77 years in prison and $220,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.