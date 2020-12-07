Milton Mayor Anissa Welch announced she will seek another “likely final term” as mayor in the Spring Election.
Welch currently is serving her third two-year term as mayor and was on the city council for four years prior to becoming mayor.
“I have dedicated myself to serving our citizens for several years,” said Welch in a news release issued Monday. “We have created successes together. Our shared belief in the community and investing in ourselves continues to build a city with a solid future that promotes our community values. Milton is a great place to live, own a business, raise a family, get an education, start a career, retire, and enjoy a high quality of life.”
Welch said she is proud of the relationships and collective efforts throughout the city that have strengthened and improved over time with a team-building leadership approach.
“Our citizens, schools, businesses, and organizations are increasingly enthusiastically engaged,” she said. “They have collaborated with city staff and elected officials to develop the City of Milton Strategic Plan, our Outdoor Recreation Plan, and volunteered to manage a high voter turnout election. We can continue to champion each other, as we focus on the future as partners in the success of the city as a whole.
“We will need each other to recover from the impact of the pandemic and come out on the other side a stronger, even more adaptive and caring community. We will not back down. We will create a path forward by showing up for each other from a position of strength and optimism. We have met challenges together with a strong commitment to the ideals of what is in the highest and greatest good of our citizens and our city. We will lead from a place of honor, respect, and dignity.”
“I am grateful for your past support for me as your mayor. I look forward to our city’s bright future.”
