SSM Health prepared to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

MADISON – SSM Health says it expects to receive about 6,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. In advance of the first shipment, teams from SSM Health said Monday they were working to ensure everything is ready.
Mo Kharbat, SSM Health regional vice president of pharmacy, said teams have been assembling vaccination supply kits that include syringes, record cards, sterile prep pads and other supplies. They are also finalizing the logistical details needed to begin vaccinating employees once the vaccine arrives.
“We’re ready for the vaccine to arrive. We know that it was shipped yesterday and Wisconsin is expecting the vaccine most likely tomorrow morning,” Kharbat said today. “As soon as we get the vaccine we should be ready to redistribute it to vaccination sites.”
When the vaccine arrives, it will be stored in ultra-cold freezers until ready to use.
Based on Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ guidance, SSM Health says it expects about two-thirds of its 6,000 doses to be used to vaccinate SSM Health employees, with priority given to those most at risk for exposure to the virus. The remaining third will be divided up and shared with other vaccination sites in Wisconsin.
The amount of vaccine coming to SSM Health is only a portion of what’s arriving in Wisconsin. Statewide, Kharbat said it’s his understanding that about 50,000 doses are arriving in Wisconsin this week in the first round of vaccinations.
Kharbat called the distribution a “major process,” with the hope that SSM employees and others can be vaccinated as soon as possible.
“The sooner they get it the sooner they are going to be protected from Covid-19,” he said. “This is exciting for us to know that finally there is a vaccine available. Hopefully, this will be the beginning of the end for this pandemic.”
He urged the public to continue taking protective steps including hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing until the vaccination program is complete.
