Two days after Second Lady Karen Pence visited Waterloo, the Trump campaign is making another stop in Jefferson County. This time, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, is holding an event at Milford Hills Hunt Club in Johnson Creek.

Part of the Make America Great Again tour, the event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the hunt club, W5670 French Road, with doors opening at 11 a.m.

People may request up to two free tickets to the event at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/october-30-johnson-creek-wi-maga-event-with-ivanka-trump.

Trump’s father is seeking re-election against former Vice President Joe Biden.

The presidential election is less than a week away on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

