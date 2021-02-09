One of the biggest challenges in gymnastics is finding a way to ensure each individual gymnast is peaking at the right time each season while also finding the range as a team, Milton gymnastics coach Kristine Farnsworth said.
Despite a much shorter season this year due to a pandemic, Farnsworth believes her team is well on its way to reaching that peak at the right time.
The Red Hawks defeated Baraboo 130.5 to 125.25 on Friday to move to 2-0 on the season.
"I'm really impressed with where the kids are at, given the short amount of time that we've had to prepare. So we just have to take advantage of each opportunity that we have. ... and keep making little strides each week and eventually get to where everybody's just pulling together and hopefully peak at the right time by next Thursday,” Farnsworth said.
The team hopes to score in the 130s near the end of each season, and Farnsworth said to do so in the second meet shows promise.
If the team can improve its consistency, the high scores and wins should continue.
“We had a much improved floor (routine) from the week before as a team, but we really struggled on the balance beam,” Farnsworth said. “If you look at our team score, we have a 31.8, which is uncharacteristic and rare. Usually beam is one of our top events, and we just really struggled on Friday to stay on that piece of equipment.”
She said consistency is key in beam, so the team will focus on the event and continue to progress.
"If we can do that we can definitely get up to like the 135 range and be where we'd like to be towards the end of next week," Farnsworth said.
Ireland Olstad took first place in bars, vault, floor and all around for the Red Hawks.
"She really sets the tone of working hard and going about working hard at practice as well as being consistent with the things that she does,” Farnsworth said of Olstad. “So I think just her work ethic and putting in that time in the gym has paid off early on in our little short season here."
The team finishes its regular season this week with Tuesday’s meet at Craig before traveling to Reedsburg on Thursday. Sectionals begin next week.
"We've just got to take advantage of these opportunities to make little strides and make improvements each meet as we go along,” Farnsworth said. “We're having fun and enjoying the opportunity to be able to compete, so we've just got to enjoy the next couple of weeks."
MILTON 130.5, BARABOO 125.25
Beam--Oliva Fernandez/Hydzi (B) 8.8, Jayla Rego (B) 8.15, Olstad 8.10. Floor--Olstad 8.75, Fernandez/Hydzi 8.55, Hannah Dunk (M) 8.45. Bars--Olstad 8.85, Emma Judd (M) 8.15, Dunk 8.0. Vault--Olstad 8.25, Tierney Becker (B) 8.15, Tara Ripley (M) 8.15. All around--Olstad 33.95, Fernandez/Hydzi 32.75, Dunk 32.15.
